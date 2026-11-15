Dentakay clinics report 37 percent revenue growth driven by British patients seeking affordable dental care in Turkey, prompting a new London clinic opening.

British patients are increasingly traveling to Turkey for dental procedures, a trend that has transformed Dentakay into a major revenue-generating enterprise. Dr Gulay Akay, 43, and her husband Onur founded the Dentakay chain of clinics 17 years ago. Today, visitors from the United Kingdom constitute 40 percent of all visitors to Dentakay facilities located in Istanbul and Antalya. This surge in international demand has allowed the company to expand its operational footprint significantly.

Dentakay Financial Growth and UK Patient Demographics

According to its own figures, revenues at the company grew 37 percent to $66 million last year. UK patients account for nearly half of this financial success, making them the single biggest clientele for the Dentakay network. Dr Gulay Akay notes that two-thirds of these British visitors are coming for clinical treatment rather than purely cosmetic work. This shift highlights a growing reliance on Turkish clinics for essential medical needs rather than just vanity projects.

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The drive behind this migration is largely the inability of British citizens to secure timely appointments within the National Health Service. Dr Gulay Akay mentions hearing from British people that they might have to wait a very long time for an NHS appointment. She describes certain areas in the country as dental deserts where access is severely limited. This systemic shortage in the UK has created a substantial market for private dental services abroad.

Clinical Deficiencies and Comparative Treatment Costs

Dr Gulay Akay observes that there has been a lack of preventative care in the UK, leading to significant oral health issues among British patients. She notes seeing a lot of bone loss in UK patients, which may stem from excessive sugar consumption or Vitamin D deficiency due to limited sunshine. These factors contribute to the need for extensive restorative work that many Britons cannot afford domestically.

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The cost disparity between the two nations is stark and serves as a primary motivator for travel. Dentakay charges £300 for an E.max crown, compared with £1,200 to £1,500 for the same procedure at home. A Straumann implant costs £740 in Turkey, whereas it might cost £3,000 in the UK. Patients typically purchase a bundle that includes flights, hotel accommodation, transport to and from the airport and clinic along with the treatment.

The average spend per patient, according to the company, is £4,500. One patient, Paul Birch, 60, an IT worker from Shevington, near Wigan, visited Turkey because he could not find an NHS dentist. He had been quoted £2,800 here for four crowns and six extractions in total. He believes having the same work done privately in the UK would cost tens of thousands of pounds. His wife Joyce is also in Turkey having excess skin from her thighs removed after losing a lot of weight.

Strategic Expansion into Harley Street and Global Markets

Due to the intense demand from the UK, the Akays are opening a new clinic in London's Harley Street. This facility will handle pre-treatment consultations and provide follow-up care for patients returning home. The move aims to bridge the gap between the high-quality, low-cost treatment in Turkey and the need for convenient aftercare in London. Dr Gulay Akay serves as the chief dentist while her husband Onur acts as the CEO of the expanding enterprise.

Dentakay now operates nine clinics, including locations in Saudi Arabia and Tijuana, Mexico as well as Turkiye. Onur's aim is to open more dental clinics in Turkiye and to expand in Mexico. The company also plans a clinic in Eastern Europe, possibly in Hungary or Poland, and is looking at Vietnam. Onur states they want to be a global group, aiming to replicate their success in new international markets.

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Advanced Technology and Modernization of Dental Services

Despite potential cultural prejudices regarding the quality of Turkish dentistry, the Istanbul facility showcases state-of-the-art dental equipment and its own laboratory. The dental laboratory, opened in 2023, is very high tech. Dentists take detailed digital scans from the patient, then technicians use specialist software to design crowns, veneers and bridges.

These dental restorations are then produced by computer-controlled machines and fired in dental furnaces. One room is full of artists painstakingly painting crowns by hand to ensure aesthetic precision. This blend of advanced technology and artisanal detail ensures that patients receive high-quality results. Dr Gulay Akay decides on the dental side, while Onur focuses on financial metrics like ebitda. Together they manage a business that is rapidly redefining cross-border healthcare consumption.