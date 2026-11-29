Dent-Smith scores 21 points, leads 3-point spree as Saint Mary's stuns No. 6 UCLA 85-70
Jeremy Dent-Smith scored 21 points and Saint Mary's stunned No. 6 UCLA with 15 3-pointers to hand the Bruins their first loss, 85-70 on Thursday in the Rady Children's Invitational.
Jeremy Dent-Smith scored 21 points and Saint Mary's stunned No. 6 UCLA with 15 3-pointers to hand the Bruins their first loss, 85-70 on Thursday in the Rady Children's Invitational.
Joshua Dent and Mantas Juzenas added 18 points apiece for the Gaels , who ruined the chance for a Top 10 showdown in the championship game Friday. Darius Bivins had 16 and Vangelis Zougris 10. The Gaels advanced to face No. 7 Texas, which beat Georgetown 92-83 to improve to 7-0. The Bruins will face the Hoyas in the third-place game.
Saint Mary's made 15 of 28 shots from behind the arc, including five by Dent-Smith, four by Juzenas and three by Dent. The Gaels put the Bruins on their heels with two quick 3-pointers and a third just three minutes in. Six of their first seven made field goals were from behind the arc, giving them a 25-20 lead.
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