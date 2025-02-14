Denny's to Shutter More Locations Than Expected Amid Economic Headwinds

Denny's is accelerating its restaurant closure plans, revealing a larger number of planned closures for this year than initially projected. The move comes in response to rising inflation and changing consumer behavior, trends impacting many businesses.

Denny's is preparing to close a larger number of restaurants in the U.S. this year than initially forecast, joining a growing list of companies implementing such closures in response to escalating inflation and evolving consumer habits. The breakfast chain disclosed the additional planned closures during an earnings call this week. Denny's had previously announced in October that it anticipated closing 150 of its least profitable locations throughout the latter part of 2022 and into 2025.

Last year, the company closed 88 restaurants, as stated by Denny's. During an earnings call on February 12, Denny's Chief Financial Officer Robert Verostek revealed that the company projects to close 'between 70 and 90 restaurants in 2025, which includes some closures related to lease expirations.'While a specific list of targeted Denny's restaurant closures was not released, and the company did not immediately respond to a request for such information, if the chain proceeds with the upper estimate of 90 closures this year, in addition to the previously announced 88 restaurant closures, it would represent nearly 30 more locations than initially anticipated. There are over 1,500 Denny's locations across the country, according to its website. 'These closures had an average unit volume of slightly under $1.1 million and were open on average for nearly 30 years,' Verostek informed investors. 'In any mature brand, when restaurants have been open that long, it is natural that trade areas can shift over time.' Verostek further added: 'As trends stabilize and our second-half sales initiatives are implemented, including remodels and a new loyalty program, we anticipate comps will rise throughout the year and place us more firmly within the range.' Notably, the company also anticipates opening between 25 and 40 new restaurants – half of which are expected to be Denny's and the other half Keke's Breakfast Café – which Denny's acquired in 2022





FOX10Phoenix / 🏆 83. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Denny's Restaurant Closures Inflation Consumer Behavior Economic Headwinds

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Denny's to Shutter 70-90 Restaurants as Part of Strategic RestructuringDenny's, a well-established American diner chain, is taking steps to streamline its operations by closing 70 to 90 underperforming restaurants this year. This move is part of a larger plan to close 150 restaurants by 2025. The company cites the need to adapt to changing market conditions and prioritize profitability.

Read more »

Denny's to Shutter More Restaurants Than Expected in 2025Denny's announces plans to close 70-90 restaurants in 2025, exceeding previous projections. The company cites lease expirations, changing consumer behavior due to inflation and weather events, and strategic focus on underperforming locations as reasons for the closures. Despite the closures, Denny's aims to open 25-40 new restaurants, including both Denny's and Keke's Breakfast Cafe locations. The company emphasizes its commitment to working closely with suppliers to navigate challenges posed by rising costs and external factors.

Read more »

Joann Fabrics to Shutter 500 Stores Nationwide, Including Locations in Maryland, Virginia, Delaware, and West VirginiaJoann Fabrics, the struggling fabric and crafts retailer, is closing approximately 500 stores across the United States due to ongoing financial challenges. This marks the company's second bankruptcy filing in a year. The closures are expected to impact employees and communities.

Read more »

Denny's to Close Hundreds of Underperforming LocationsDenny's is closing hundreds of restaurants in an effort to boost growth. The company plans to shut down 88 locations in 2024 and another 70 to 90 in 2025. Denny's says the closures are aimed at getting rid of underperforming locations and allowing franchisees to reinvest in their businesses.

Read more »

Denny's Closes Underperforming Locations Amid Restaurant Inflation and Heavy Snow ForecastDenny's restaurant chain is shutting down approximately 180 underperforming locations over the next two years to boost financial performance. Meanwhile, a heavy snowstorm is expected to hit Wayne County through Saturday with potential snowfall exceeding 7 feet.

Read more »

Denny's Closes Dozens More Locations to Fuel GrowthDenny's is shutting down an additional 30 restaurants this year, on top of the 150 closures announced last year. The struggling chain cites expiring leases, long operating history (over 30 years), and unprofitable areas as reasons for the closures. Inflation and rising food costs have also impacted Denny's in recent years.

Read more »