Denny's to Close More Restaurants Than Expected Amid Economic Headwinds

Denny's, a popular breakfast chain, is set to close more U.S. locations than previously anticipated this year, driven by rising inflation and changing consumer preferences. The company disclosed these additional closures during an earnings call, revealing plans to shut down between 70 and 90 restaurants in 2025.

Denny's is projected to close a greater number of restaurants in the U.S. this year than initially anticipated, joining a growing list of companies shutting down locations in the face of rising inflation and evolving consumer habits. The breakfast chain disclosed these additional planned closures during an earnings call this week. Denny's had previously announced in October that it aimed to close 150 of its least profitable restaurants over the course of last year and into 2025.

The company confirmed that it closed 88 locations last year. During the February 12 earnings call, Denny's Chief Financial Officer Robert Verostek stated that the company anticipates closing 'between 70 and 90 restaurants' in 2025, with some closures stemming from expiring leases. A specific list of the anticipated Denny's restaurant closures was not released, and the company did not immediately respond to a request for such information. If the chain proceeds with the upper estimate of 90 closures this year, in addition to its already 88 closed restaurants, this would represent nearly 30 more locations than previously expected. According to its website, there are more than 1,500 Denny's locations across the country. Verostek informed investors that the closed restaurants 'had an average unit volume of slightly under $1.1 million and were open on average for nearly 30 years'. He added, 'In any mature brand, when restaurants have been open that long, it is natural that trade areas can shift over time.' Verostek further commented, 'As trends stabilize and our second half sales initiatives are implemented, including remodels and a new loyalty program, we anticipate comps will rise throughout the year and place us more firmly within the range.' The company also projects opening between 25 and 40 new restaurants this year – half of which are expected to be Denny's and the other half Keke's Breakfast Café, a brand Denny's acquired in 2022





fox32news / 🏆 547. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Denny's Restaurant Closures Inflation Consumer Behavior Earnings Call

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Denny's Plans to Close Dozens More Restaurants in 2025Denny's, the iconic American diner chain, is planning to close between 70 and 90 restaurants in 2025, accelerating its previous closure plans. The company cites shifting trade areas and the need to focus on profitability as reasons for the closures. Denny's also plans to open between 25 and 40 new restaurants in the coming year, including both Denny's and Keke's Breakfast Cafe locations.

Read more »

Denny's to Close 70-90 Restaurants in 2025 as Part of Restructuring PlanDenny's, a popular American diner chain, is planning to close up to 90 restaurants by 2025 as part of a strategic restructuring. The closures are aimed at improving franchisee cash flow and allowing for investments in growth initiatives. The company also plans to open 25-40 new restaurants in the coming year, including both Denny's and Keke's Breakfast Cafe locations.

Read more »

Denny's to Close 70-90 Restaurants in 2025, Citing Shifting Trade Areas and Weather ImpactDenny's, the national diner chain, plans to close between 70 and 90 restaurants in 2025, citing shifting trade areas and the impact of major weather events on consumer spending. The chain, which acquired Keke's Breakfast Cafe in 2022, will also open between 25 and 40 new restaurants in the coming year, with half being Denny's locations and the other half Keke's.

Read more »

Denny's to Close More Restaurants in Growth PushDenny's, a struggling diner chain, is closing an additional 30-90 restaurants, bringing the total closures to nearly 180. The company cited expiring leases, high remodeling costs for aging locations, and shifts in profitable areas as reasons for the closures. Denny's aims to reinvest in remodeled restaurants, which have seen a 6.5% increase in traffic.

Read more »

Denny's to Close More US Restaurants Than Expected Amid Shifting Consumer TrendsDenny's, the well-known breakfast chain, is accelerating its restaurant closure plan in the US, surpassing initial projections due to a combination of rising inflation and changes in consumer behavior. The company will be closing 70 to 90 locations in 2025, in addition to the 88 closures already undertaken in 2022. Denny's cites shifting trade areas and a need to adapt to evolving consumer preferences as reasons for the closures.

Read more »

Denny's to Shutter 70-90 Restaurants as Part of Strategic RestructuringDenny's, a well-established American diner chain, is taking steps to streamline its operations by closing 70 to 90 underperforming restaurants this year. This move is part of a larger plan to close 150 restaurants by 2025. The company cites the need to adapt to changing market conditions and prioritize profitability.

Read more »