Denny's Speeds Up Restaurant Closures Amid Shifting Consumer Trends

Denny's accelerates its restaurant closure plans, exceeding initial targets to streamline operations and adapt to changing consumer preferences. The company cites 'shifts in consumer sentiment' and a growing preference for fast food and home-cooked meals.

Denny's , the iconic American diner chain, is accelerating its restaurant closure strategy, exceeding its initial plans to streamline operations and adapt to shifting consumer preferences. The company had previously announced plans to close 150 of its approximately 1,400 U.S. restaurants by the end of 2025. However, recent statements by Chief Financial Officer Robert Verostek reveal a more aggressive approach, with projections for 70 to 90 closures in 2025, alongside 25 to 40 new openings.

This marks a significant increase from the previously stated 50 closures by the end of 2024.As of the end of 2024, Denny's reported closing 88 restaurants, leading to a net closure of 74. For 2025, the projected net closure, even with new openings, could still be lower than 2024's 74. Denny's attributes this shift in strategy to 'shifts in consumer sentiment' and a growing preference for fast food and home-cooked meals. The company aims to enhance the health of its flagship brand by focusing on profitable locations and investing in traffic-driving initiatives.Verostek emphasized that 'lower-volume' restaurants and those with expiring leases are prime candidates for closure, allowing franchisees to reinvest in strategies that boost customer traffic. Denny's CEO, Kelli Valade, expressed confidence in the company's long-term prospects, characterizing the shift in consumer behavior as 'temporary' and reaffirming Denny's position as 'America's diner'. Despite the closures, Denny's plans to open as many as 40 new restaurants in 2025, suggesting a continued commitment to its expansion strategy





Newsweek / 🏆 468. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

DENNY's RESTAURANT CLOSURES CONSUMER TRENDS FAST FOOD FAMILY DINING STRATERGIC PLAN FRANCHISEES

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Denny's Speeds Up Restaurant Closures Amid Shifting Consumer HabitsDenny's is accelerating its planned store closures in 2025, citing a shift in consumer preferences towards fast food and takeout options. The closures will affect both underperforming restaurants and those with expiring leases.

Read more »

Denny's Accelerates US Restaurant Closures Amid Economic ChallengesDenny's announces a significant increase in planned US restaurant closures for 2025, surpassing initial projections. The company cites rising inflation and changing consumer behavior as contributing factors.

Read more »

Denny's Announces More Restaurant Closures in 2025Denny's, a well-established diner chain, continues to grapple with challenges and has announced plans to close an additional 30 restaurants in 2025, bringing the total number of closures to approximately 180. This latest round of closures follows previous announcements in 2023 and 2024, reflecting the chain's efforts to streamline operations and focus on profitability. The company attributes the closures to factors such as expiring leases, declining profitability in certain markets, and the high cost of remodeling aging locations.

Read more »

Denny's Closes Underperforming Locations Amid Restaurant Inflation and Heavy Snow ForecastDenny's restaurant chain is shutting down approximately 180 underperforming locations over the next two years to boost financial performance. Meanwhile, a heavy snowstorm is expected to hit Wayne County through Saturday with potential snowfall exceeding 7 feet.

Read more »

Denver's Restaurant Scene: New Openings and Sad ClosuresThis article highlights the dynamic nature of Denver's dining scene, showcasing both exciting new openings and disappointing closures. From Odie B's expanded hours to the rise of unique concepts like Alpaca Chasqui and the closure of Incantation and Sauce on the Rocks, the article paints a picture of the city's ever-evolving culinary landscape.

Read more »

Eat Drink D-FW Podcast: James Beard Awards and Restaurant ClosuresThe food team discusses the initial results of the James Beard Awards and some restaurant closures that have already happened this year.

Read more »