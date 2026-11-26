Denny's reinstates a plaque honoring Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang, citing his early career history, as the tech giant navigates leadership reinstatement and ongoing board investigations.

Restaurant chain Denny's has publicly declared that a plaque honoring Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang will remain permanently displayed at one of its locations. This announcement serves as a direct response to recent controversy surrounding Huang and the sudden removal of the memorial from the specific diner booth where it had been installed. The company used the moment to reinforce the historical significance of Huang's early employment at the establishment.

Denny's Statement on Jensen Huang History

The family-owned restaurant brand issued a formal statement on Wednesday affirming its high regard for the technology executive. Denny's described Huang as one of the company's most valued alumni, emphasizing that his contributions to the tech industry do not erase his roots at the diner. The statement highlighted that Huang previously washed dishes and served guests before becoming a global business icon. Denny's noted that the plaque remains because certain historical connections are too significant to remove.

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The restaurant chain revealed that it had written to Nvidia's communications team on the morning of November 10. In that correspondence, Denny's expressed that Jensen Huang is an integral part of their history and that they are part of his. The statement emphasized that Huang and his co-founders once sat in one of their booths to discuss the concept that eventually became Nvidia. This anecdote is central to the company's argument for keeping the plaque visible.

Restoration of the Booth Plaque

After initially learning that the plaque had been taken down, Denny's acted quickly to reverse the decision. On Friday, November 13, the company confirmed that it had physically put the plaque back up in its original location. Management stated that the plaque marks a specific historical event and belongs exactly where it was previously placed. The decision was framed as a matter of respecting the physical history of the site and the person it commemorates.

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Company representatives clarified that their history with Huang extends far beyond the single booth. They cited the work he did washing dishes and serving customers as formative experiences that he still discusses with pride. Denny's pointed out that many people have worked in American diners, but few go on to change the global economy while remembering their humble beginnings. The chain stated it does not take the distinction of being called Huang's first alma mater lightly.

Context of Huang's Reinstatement at Nvidia

This culinary controversy occurs against the backdrop of significant turbulence at Nvidia, where Huang recently resigned and was then reinstated as CEO. The leadership change followed serious allegations involving an affair with a Chinese spy and relationships with subordinates. However, the Nvidia board voted unanimously to restore him, citing his candor and demonstrated ability to lead the corporation. Directors reported that the U.S. government reviewed the situation at senior levels and identified no security risks.

An independent committee of directors is continuing to investigate reports of a foreign intelligence effort directed at the company. While that investigation proceeds to its conclusion, Huang has officially returned to his role. He stated that he accepts the position with humility and renewed commitment to the company's mission. Colette Kress, who served as interim chief executive during his brief absence, will continue in her role as chief financial officer.

Denny's Final Message to the Tech Executive

Concluding its public address, Denny's issued a welcoming message directly to Huang. The restaurant chain declared that his booth is waiting for him and that the coffee is ready. They reiterated that they are always open twenty-four hours a day, seven days a week. This final gesture underscores their commitment to honoring his past while remaining neutral on the complex corporate and legal matters currently affecting Nvidia.

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The restoration of the plaque signals Denny's desire to maintain the narrative of Huang's journey from dishwasher to tech leader. It stands as a physical reminder of the company's pride in his success. By keeping the memorial in place, Denny's reinforces its brand identity as a place that values long-term loyalty and historical connection over short-term public relations fluctuations.