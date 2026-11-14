Denny's Removes Nvidia Launch Plaque Amid Jensen Huang Scandal

Denny's temporarily removes the plaque honoring Nvidia's origins following CEO Jensen Huang's resignation due to multiple affair scandals. The diner reinstates the historical marker as the tech giant faces valuation losses.

Denny's has temporarily removed a historic plaque from its San Jose location that commemorated the booth where Nvidia was founded. The removal occurred on Thursday evening at the restaurant on Berryessa Drive, shortly after intense media scrutiny regarding CEO Jensen Huang. The bronze marker originally celebrated the $1 trillion technology company and its origins within the diner. Staff confirmed the plaque was taken down following public reports of personal misconduct by the company's leader.

Historical Significance Of The Booth Removed

The removed monument previously read: The booth that launched a $1 trillion company. Congrats Nvidia! Who knew that an idea started here would change the world? Jensen Huang began working at this specific Denny's branch at the age of fifteen. He served as both a dishwasher and a busboy during his early employment years. Co-founders later gathered in one of the booths at this same location to discuss the concept that would become Nvidia. The diner played a foundational role in the birth of the artificial intelligence sector leader. Denny's management initially acknowledged the historical importance of these early meetings.

Also read Nvidia Jensen Huang Honeytrap Exposes AI Security Vulnerabilities

Corporate Response And Plaque Reinstatement

Colton Grace, a spokesperson for Denny's, confirmed that the commemorative marker will be reinstalled. Grace stated the company recognizes the conversations at Denny's that helped launch NVIDIA. The spokesperson emphasized that America's Diner has long been a place where people and ideas come together. This history deserves to be preserved regardless of recent controversies surrounding Huang. The decision to temporarily remove the plaque appears to be a temporary measure rather than a permanent erasure of history.

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Jensen Huang Resignation Details And Investigations

Huang, 63, stepped down from his position as chief executive officer of Nvidia. This resignation follows an internal investigation into his extramarital affairs. Reports indicate Huang had romantic relationships with multiple female executives at the company. One alleged partner is Alice Huang, a former senior executive at Singapore-based data center company Megaspeed. Authorities and investigators have linked Alice Huang to suspected activities as a Chinese spy. Huang admitted to the affair in an email to employees after the internal probe was launched.

Market Impact And Leadership Transition

Nvidia's market valuation dropped by $550 billion following the publication of these scandals. The news raised national security fears due to the alleged spy connection. Colette Kress, the chief financial officer, has taken over as interim CEO. The board of directors announced this leadership change after Huang's resignation. Another alleged affair with Kimberly Powell, the vice president of healthcare, was reported by The New York Times. Reports also mention a third intimate relationship with an unidentified Nvidia employee. The situation leaves the artificial intelligence industry in uncharted territory.