Jensen Huang is back as Nvidia CEO, and so is his Denny's plaque. The diner found it down after he resigned and rehung it.

Denny's has a message for Jensen Huang, two days after Nvidia's board voted to bring him back: "Jensen, your booth is waiting and the coffee's on.

" The diner chain's post on X on Wednesday also disclosed that the plaque marking the San Jose booth associated with Nvidia's founding came down during Huang's brief departure from the company. Denny's said it learned of the removal on Friday, November 13, the day after Nvidia announced his resignation, and "put the plaque right back up where it belongs.

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" It did not say who took it down, or why. The statement, which had drawn more than 2 million views by Wednesday evening, also showed that Denny's reached out to Nvidia while the scandal was still unfolding.