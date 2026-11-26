Denny’s faces heat over gushy tribute to Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang: ‘Just put the pancakes on bro’
The restaurant chain also ordered an honorary plaque dedicated to Huang to be put back up at its Silicon Valley location.
Denny’s bizarrely published a gushy tribute to reinstated Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang — and is facing heat over the ‘cringe’ post. In a lengthy post across its social media Wednesday, Denny’s made clear it had no plans to distance itself from the 63-year-old exec, who once worked at the diner as a dishwasher.
Denny’s then-CEO Kelli Valade and Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang at a Denny’s in San Jose, Calif. , in 2023, where Huang co-founded Nvidia.
“Long before Nvidia changed the world, Jensen was washing dishes and serving guests at Denny’s. Years later, he and his co-founders sat down over coffee in one of our booths to talk through the idea that became Nvidia. We couldn’t be prouder of the history we share,” the post continued.
We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here.Read the full story at nypost
Get an alert when there is news on US NewsFollow US News