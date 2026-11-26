The restaurant chain also ordered an honorary plaque dedicated to Huang to be put back up at its Silicon Valley location.

Denny’s bizarrely published a gushy tribute to reinstated Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang — and is facing heat over the ‘cringe’ post. In a lengthy post across its social media Wednesday, Denny’s made clear it had no plans to distance itself from the 63-year-old exec, who once worked at the diner as a dishwasher.

Denny’s then-CEO Kelli Valade and Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang at a Denny’s in San Jose, Calif. , in 2023, where Huang co-founded Nvidia.

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“Long before Nvidia changed the world, Jensen was washing dishes and serving guests at Denny’s. Years later, he and his co-founders sat down over coffee in one of our booths to talk through the idea that became Nvidia. We couldn’t be prouder of the history we share,” the post continued.