Denny's faces backlash on social media after restoring its commemorative plaque honoring Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang, with users mocking the tribute post.

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In a post to X on Wednesday, the restaurant chain served up a heartfelt message reaffirming its decadeslong relationship with Huang, who worked at Denny's as a teenager before going on to co-found Nvidia at one of its Silicon Valley locations in 1993.

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"Some things you just don't take off the menu. Jensen Huang is one of them," Denny's wrote, adding that it "couldn't be prouder of the history we share.