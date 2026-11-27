Denny's faces backlash over heartfelt tribute to reinstated Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang
Denny's faces backlash on social media after restoring its commemorative plaque honoring Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang, with users mocking the tribute post.
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In a post to X on Wednesday, the restaurant chain served up a heartfelt message reaffirming its decadeslong relationship with Huang, who worked at Denny's as a teenager before going on to co-found Nvidia at one of its Silicon Valley locations in 1993.
"Some things you just don't take off the menu. Jensen Huang is one of them," Denny's wrote, adding that it "couldn't be prouder of the history we share.
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