Denny's Accelerates US Restaurant Closures Amid Economic Challenges

Denny's announces a significant increase in planned US restaurant closures for 2025, surpassing initial projections. The company cites rising inflation and changing consumer behavior as contributing factors.

Denny's is closing more restaurants in the U.S. this year than initially predicted, joining a growing number of companies grappling with rising inflation and evolving consumer habits. The breakfast chain disclosed the accelerated closures during an earnings call this week. \ Denny's previously announced in October its intention to shutter 150 of its underperforming locations throughout 2024 and into 2025. Last year, the company closed 88 locations.

\During the February 12 earnings call, Denny's Chief Financial Officer Robert Verostek revealed that the company anticipates closing 'between 70 and 90 restaurants' in 2025, encompassing closures linked to expiring leases. However, Denny's did not release a specific list of targeted restaurants and did not immediately respond to a request for such information. If the company proceeds with the upper estimate of 90 closures this year, in addition to its already executed 88 restaurant closures, this would represent nearly 30 more locations than originally anticipated. The company currently operates over 1,500 Denny's locations across the country, according to its website. \Verostek informed investors that the closed restaurants 'had an average unit volume of slightly under $1.1 million and were open on average for nearly 30 years.' He explained, 'In any mature brand, when restaurants have been open that long, it is natural that trade areas can shift over time.' Verostek further stated, 'As trends stabilize and our second half sales initiatives are implemented, including remodels and a new loyalty program, we anticipate comps will rise throughout the year and place us more firmly within the range.' \The company also projects opening between 25 and 40 new restaurants this year, with half expected to be Denny's locations and the other half Keke's Breakfast Café, a brand Denny's acquired in 2022





