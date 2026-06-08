Denny Hamlin Wins at Michigan, Honors Late Teammate Kyle Busch

Denny Hamlin won his second straight NASCAR Cup Series race at Michigan International Speedway, dedicating the victory to his late teammate Kyle Busch. He overcame a penalty and a late-race restart to win by over 11 seconds. The race featured a hard crash between Christopher Bell and Chase Elliott that required barrier repairs.

Denny Hamlin secured his second consecutive NASCAR Cup Series victory at Michigan International Speedway on Sunday, June 7, 2026, crossing the finish line 11.110 seconds ahead of the field.

The win was particularly emotional for Hamlin, who dedicated it to his late teammate Kyle Busch. Hamlin held a black No. 18 flag out his window as he performed a victory burnout, honoring Busch who drove that number for Joe Gibbs Racing from 2008 to 2022. Both drivers had combined for a NASCAR-record 523 races together. Hamlin's win tied him with Busch for ninth on the all-time win list with 63 victories.

The victory came just over two weeks after Busch's death on May 21, which sent shockwaves through the NASCAR community already mourning the offseason deaths of Greg Biffle and his family in a plane crash. Hamlin also lost his father in a house fire on December 28. In his victory lap radio message, Hamlin told his team, We love you, KB.

He later said he had to outlive Busch to tie his win total, praising his former teammate for teaching him so much about racing at tracks like Michigan. Hamlin started from the pole position but was penalized for unapproved adjustments to his No. 11 Toyota, forcing him to drop to the back at the green flag. This mirrored his previous week's win at Nashville Superspeedway, where he also started first but was penalized for jumping the start.

At Michigan, Hamlin patiently worked his way through the field over 400 miles. The decisive move came during a restart with 38 laps remaining, when he executed a three-wide pass around Spire Racing teammates Daniel Suarez and Carson Hocevar. Hamlin took the lead and never looked back, building a substantial gap. Erik Jones, another Michigan native, finished second after also starting from the rear for a similar penalty.

Bubba Wallace placed third for his best finish of the season, followed by Kyle Larson and Hocevar. The margin of victory was Hamlin's largest in the Cup Series and the widest at Michigan since June 1991. He credited his Joe Gibbs Racing team for providing amazing race cars and noted that once he got the lead on the final run, he laid it all out.

The race was halted for 20 minutes with 51 laps remaining due to a severe crash involving Christopher Bell and Chase Elliott. On a restart for second place, Elliott's No. 9 Chevrolet wiggled and slid up the track into Bell's No. 20 Toyota, sending Bell hard into the outside wall at the 2-mile oval where speeds exceed 200 mph. The impact damaged the SAFER barrier, a steel-and-foam energy-absorbing system, requiring repairs.

Both drivers climbed out of their cars and were taken to the infield care center. Joe Gibbs later revealed that Bell had wrist and ankle injuries requiring further evaluation. Elliott took full responsibility, saying it was his fault and that he felt terrible for taking Bell out. He explained that he was trying to make a move on fresh tires but got loose and hooked a right into Bell.

Elliott apologized to Bell, emphasizing that it was unintentional. The incident underscored the intense competition as drivers battled for position in a pivotal moment of the race





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