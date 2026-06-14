Denny Hamlin Takes Sole Ownership of Ninth on NASCAR's All-Time Win List Following First Three-Peat

Denny Hamlin has now matched his 23XI Racing driver, Tyler Reddick, with three consecutive wins in the 2026 season.

With rain on the radar, the final stage of the Great American Getaway 400 at Pocono Raceway saw a strategy split among competitors, as some hoped the storm cell would make it to the track before their fuel cell ran dry.

Denny Hamlin was the first to run conservatively and was rewarded with his third straight victory, cementing his status as the sole owner of ninth on the all-time Cup Series win list with 64. Last week atBefore there were 64 wins, there was one. A 25-year-old Hamlin, in his second season as a NASCAR Cup Series driver, started on pole at Pocono and beat Kurt Busch for his first career win.

He would win at Pocono from the pole again in the fall and then again six times over the course of the last two decades. With his third win in a row, Hamlin continues to cut into his 23XI Racing driver, Tyler Reddick, in the regular season championship. Reddick finished second to Hamlin and recorded zero stage points to Hamlin's 12, as he had to work his way through the field following a poor qualifying effort.

Hamlin says he doesn't car about where he stands for the regular season championship, all he wants to do right now is keep winning.

"All I care about is wins, man," Hamlin told his crew chief, Chris Gayle, over the radio. "You guys are doing it. I’m proud of you guys.

" Christopher Bell, with his left wrist in a cast, took the lead with 21 laps to go as the set of leaders waiting on the rain to come were forced to pit. Bell was the first driver who could possibly make it on fuel but would have to aggressively save. Hamlin, who started on pole and won stage 2, was running 11 seconds back.

Bell was told that the No. 11 was the car he was racing with 20 laps to go as the field cleared ahead of him, but that he had to mega safe to make it and have the fuel to starve off Hamlin attempting to pass in the final laps. Bell couldn't save enough, and once his Crew Chief, Adam Silvers, was sure, he let Bell know that if he stayed on the same fuel save, they could hold on to a top-four finish.

Bell fell to fourth on the penultimate lap as Tyler Reddick and William Byron made it by. As Hamlin took the white flag, Bell ran out of gas and coasted to his pit box, ultimately finishing 26th. Legacy Motor Club's John Hunter Nemechek led the most laps of his career and finished fourth ahead of Kyle Larson and Erik Jones. Jones top-ten finish has earned him a spot above the cut line with 13 races remaining in the regular season.

Victoria Beaver is a nomadic sports writer who spends her time hopping between race tracks and hippie farms. She’s covered every corner of motorsports that will let her in from 410 Sprints to NASCAR to Supercross. Her daily driver is a 2010 Subaru that she refused to do the smallest amount of preventative maintenance on. Instead, she spends her free time and money building a 42-foot Skoolie to one day travel the country full time.





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