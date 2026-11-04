Dennis Quaid's A Dog's Perfect Christmas Hits Netflix as First 2026 Holiday Film

Dennis Quaid stars in the Netflix holiday drama adapted from W. Bruce Cameron's novel. The film explores family grief and reunion during the Christmas season.

Dennis Quaid's new holiday film A Dog's Perfect Christmas is now streaming exclusively on Netflix. The movie serves as the very first feature presentation in the streaming giant's official 2026 Christmas lineup for the current season.

This release marks a significant addition to the platform's festive programming schedule. Viewers can immediately access the story, which centers on family dynamics and emotional healing during the holidays.

Also read Major Holiday Movie Releases and Cast Updates for November and December 2026

The narrative follows Sander Goss, played by Dennis Quaid, a grandfather still deeply affected by the loss of his wife. His relationship with his teenage granddaughter Ello has become strained due to unresolved grief and intergenerational tension within the household.

Ello's mother Juliana falls seriously ill and is subsequently hospitalized. This medical emergency shatters the family's status quo and forces Sander and Ello to manage domestic responsibilities together during the Christmas period.

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A new Corgi puppy named Ruby arrives to help the family cope with the crisis. The pet provides a shared responsibility that acts as an emotional anchor for Sander and Ello, giving them a reason to spend quality time together.

Cathryn Michon directs the adaptation based on a screenplay by W. Bruce Cameron. Cameron also wrote the bestselling 2020 novel upon which the film is based, bringing his signature animal-centric storytelling to the screen.

The ensemble cast includes Milo Ventimiglia as Hunter, Brooke Lena Johnson as Ello, and Mary Steenburgen as Claire. Supporting roles are filled by Jennifer Tilly, Kathleen Rose Perkins, and Ethan Loomis.

Quaid previously starred in a different role in the film adaptation of Cameron's earlier work A Dog's Purpose. He describes this new project as a heartwarming exploration of love, family, and the importance of spending time with those who matter most.

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The film explores how the unexpected arrival of Ruby helps the family reconnect while they face uncertainty about Juliana's recovery. It offers viewers a cinematic look at loss and healing during a turbulent festive season.