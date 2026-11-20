Denmark expels a Russian defence attache following an alleged assassination plot against a Ukrainian rapper. Foreign Minister Lars Løkke Rasmussen confirms efforts to tighten Schengen visa access for Russian nationals.

The Danish government has announced the immediate expulsion of a Russian defence attache from Copenhagen following a serious national security breach involving an alleged assassination plot. This decisive action was taken in response to intelligence reports indicating that Moscow-backed operatives were planning to target a Ukrainian rapper during a public concert. The move marks a significant escalation in diplomatic tensions between Denmark and Russia, signaling a harder line from the European Union member state regarding Russian activities on its soil.

Immediate Expulsion of Russian Diplomat

Denmark's Foreign Minister, Lars Løkke Rasmussen, confirmed that the Russian defence attache has been ordered to leave the country within seven days. The diplomat was summoned to the ministry of foreign affairs where the government formally notified him of this expulsion decision. This swift administrative action serves as a direct countermeasure to the allegations brought forward by Danish security services. The timeline for the expulsion is strict, leaving the individual one week to vacate Danish territory.

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Alleged Assassination Plot Details

Danish intelligence agencies identified a plot to assassinate a Ukrainian rapper during a scheduled performance near Copenhagen on September 25. Two Danish men were arrested shortly before the event, which was subsequently cancelled, were suspected of being recruited by Russian intelligence to carry out the killing. Both suspects have denied the allegations made against them, contesting the claims of Russian involvement. The plot highlights a specific and targeted threat against a cultural figure with ties to Ukraine, raising concerns about hybrid warfare tactics within EU borders.

Stricter Schengen Visa Policies

Beyond the expulsion of the diplomat, the Danish government stated it is working at the European Union level to further tighten rules governing access for Russian nationals. Foreign Minister Lars Løkke Rasmussen confirmed that Copenhagen is mulling the suspension of Schengen visas to Russians as a potential measure. This initiative aims to restrict entry for Russian citizens into Europe in response to ongoing geopolitical conflicts and security threats. The policy shift seeks to align Danish border controls with broader EU strategies for managing external risks.

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Diplomatic Context and International Reactions

This incident occurs amidst a broader pattern of accusations where Western governments have alleged Russian involvement in various sabotage incidents, including attacks on undersea cables and pipelines. However, direct evidence linking Moscow to these specific incidents often remains inconclusive, with Russia consistently denying such claims as part of a wider Russophobia campaign in Europe. The Danish government's actions are part of this ongoing diplomatic friction, mirroring similar expulsions and sanctions imposed by other EU nations. The situation underscores the deteriorating diplomatic relations between Russia and several European capitals.

Security Implications for Future Events

The cancellation of the concert and the arrest of the suspects have triggered a comprehensive review of security protocols for public events in Copenhagen. Authorities are now scrutinizing the vulnerability of cultural venues to targeted attacks linked to international conflicts. The involvement of local nationals recruited by foreign intelligence raises questions about domestic radicalization and security monitoring. As Denmark moves to tighten visa rules, it sets a precedent for other EU members considering similar restrictions on Russian access. The long-term impact on travel and diplomatic ties remains to be assessed as the EU coordinates its response.