Kirsten Schwalbe, 112, discovered to have led local Nazi chapter despite denying knowledge of party ideology.

Kirsten Schwalbe, who became Denmark's oldest person last month at the age of 112 years and 218 days, is facing intense scrutiny following the discovery of her significant role in the country's Nazi party during World War II. The revelation emerged just two days after she claimed the title of oldest Danish citizen, overshadowing the celebratory atmosphere with a dark chapter from her past that was previously unknown to the public.

Historical Records Expose Nazi Leadership Role

Documents from the Danish National Archives indicate that Schwalbe joined the Danish National Socialist Workers' Party (DNSAP) in 1941 at the age of 27. The DNSAP was the main Nazi party in Denmark, modeled directly on Adolf Hitler's German National Socialist Workers' Party (NSDAP). Newly uncovered records show that Schwalbe served as the acting leader of the party in her hometown of Holstebro between August 1943 and July 1944. She also held the position of leader for the local women's group within the organization. Historians confirm that she occupied a genuine leadership position within the party's hierarchical structure, far beyond that of a rank-and-file member. This discovery challenges the narrative presented in her recent biography, which made no mention of her political affiliations during the war.

Also read Largest Data Centers in US Emit as Much Carbon as Denmark, Study Finds

Schwalbe Denies Sympathies Amidst Expert Consensus

Schwalbe has strongly disputed these findings, telling the Danish outlet TV Midwest that she barely knew what the party stood for when she joined. She claimed in October that her late husband, Laurits Wilhelm, who reportedly held a leadership position in the Danish Nazi Party, influenced her decision, stating she simply did what he thought she should do. Schwalbe added that politics did not interest her and that wives of that era left such concerns to men. However, she later expressed regret for not doing her research at the time. Danish historian Claus Bundgaard Christensen, who examined the documents, stated there was no doubt she was a prominent Nazi in her area. Museum curator Gry Scavenius Bertelsen at Denmark's Museum of the Resistance and Froslev Camp agreed, noting that Schwalbe was much more than an ordinary activist or leader of local resistance, but rather held a clear command role in the collaborationist structure.

Advertisement

Publishers Promise Updates Following Media Exposure

The story was first broken by the Danish newspaper Kristeligt Dagblad, approximately one month after the publication of Schwalbe's biography titled We Need Something to Laugh About. The book was authored by Frederik Helms and Line Morell Holm and published by Gyldendal Publishing. Both the publisher and the authors stated they were completely ignorant of Schwalbe's past political involvement. They have since promised to conduct further research and release updated editions of the book to reflect these historical findings. Schwalbe, who resides in Struer in the Midtjylland region of Denmark, believes it is unfair to face such intense scrutiny for actions taken eight decades ago. Her family told local media that she is deeply affected by the media coverage and declined to provide further comment.

DNSAP History and Post-War Context

The DNSAP was founded in 1930 as a direct imitation of Adolf Hitler's German Nazis and became the largest fascist movement in Denmark during the Second World War. Although the group peaked at roughly 39,000 members, it remained politically fringe, winning just 1.8 per cent of the vote in 1939. Following the German invasion of Denmark in April 1940, the DNSAP actively collaborated with the occupying forces and recruited Danes to fight for the Waffen-SS. The party utilized Nazi symbols like the swastika and the Hitler salute, and practiced antisemitism similar to its German peer. The organization was eventually disbanded when Denmark was liberated in May 1945. Schwalbe's case highlights the complex legacy of individuals who held active roles in collaborationist regimes long after the war ended, raising questions about historical accountability and memory in contemporary society.