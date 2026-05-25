Denmark’s Former Queen Margrethe Is Hospitalized After Fall, Expected to Stay for Several Days

Denmark’s former queen Margrethe II, aged 86, was admitted to Rigshospitalet following a fall that caused significant internal bleeding in the hip area. Despite her age and recent angioplasty, the royal household reports she is coping well. The incident follows a history of health issues after her 2023 back surgery and abdication. Her ongoing public presence remains strong as Denmark’s monarchy adjusts to new circumstances.

Denmark ’s former sovereign, Queen Margrethe II, was transported to Copenhagen’s Rigshospitalet after a fall that left a significant accumulation of blood around her hip, officials reported.

The 86‑year‑old, who stepped down from the throne in January 2024 following a major back operation, is expected to stay in the hospital for several more days. Despite the gravity of the injury, the royal household confirmed that she is coping well under the circumstances and that her medical team is monitoring her closely. Margrethe’s health has been a frequent headline in recent months.

Earlier this month she spent several days in the hospital after an angioplasty, a procedure designed to open narrow or blocked blood vessels. Her long-standing habit of smoking, coupled with her advanced age, has made her medical care more complicated. Yet she remains a popular figure in Danish society, admired for subtly modernising the monarchy while retaining its traditional ethos. The current Danish monarch, King Frederik X, who succeeded Margrethe after her abdication, often speaks of her influence.

“She has been a pillar of continuity,” the king said in a televised interview. “Her wisdom and grace continue to guide us, even as she rests and heals. ” Meanwhile, Queen Mary has occasionally made headlines for her own public appearances, such as a recent event where Margrethe expressed disapproval at the queen crouching to pet a family dog. Although the incident was brief, it highlighted the continuing dynamic between Denmark’s royal figures.

Margrethe’s importance extends beyond ceremonial duties. In the aftermath of her father’s death, she publicly acknowledged the loss with a heartfelt statement: “When grief gathers, memories endure. I hold firm to the love and gratitude for all that has been given. ” This reflection resonated with many Danes, reinforcing her image as a monarch who blends personal depth with regal composure.

The fall that prompted the latest hospitalization raises questions about support for aging monarchs. White‑cane visits, regular medical monitoring, and a well‑coordinated palace staff team are considered best practices to ensure health and safety for royal family members. Danish media has extended messages of well‑wishes to Queen Margrethe, noting her resilience through multiple health setbacks. The Royal Household assures the public that all necessary measures are being taken to aid her recovery.

In summary, Denmark’s former queen Margrethe now faces a period of convalescence after a fall that has resulted in significant internal bleeding. Despite her age and recent surgeries, she remains a symbol of endurance for the Danish people. The country’s ongoing support and the royal household’s careful management promise that Margrethe will receive the care she needs while continuing to play a role in public life.

The story reflects broader conversations around the health of aging public figures, the continuity of monarchical traditions, and the evolving role of royalty in modern societies.





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