Denmark's Christian Eriksen 'Conscious' After Collapsing On Field Again In Match

Christian Eriksen is conscious after collapsing on the field again while playing for Denmark’s national team according to the country’s soccer federation.

is conscious after collapsing on the field again while playing for Denmark’s national team, the country’s soccer federation said Sunday. TV images showed the 34-year-old Erikson clutching his chest with both hands in the 65th minute of Denmark’s international friendly against Ukraine at Nature Energy Park in Odense.

Eriksen collapsed because of a cardiac arrest during Denmark’s opening European Championship group game in 2021, against Finland in Copenhagen, and was given lengthy medical treatment before regaining consciousness.2026 World Cup Quarterfinal Odds: Which Squads Will Make Final 8?2026 World Cup Odds: Spain Narrowly Favored Over FranceGet more from the FIFA Men's World Cup2026 World Cup Quarterfinal Odds: Which Squads Will Make Final 8?2026 World Cup Odds: Spain Narrowly Favored Over FranceFOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED. COM™ & © 2026 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC.

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Denmark says soccer star Christian Eriksen 'conscious' after collapsing on field again in matchChristian Eriksen is conscious after collapsing on the field again while playing for Denmark’s national team according to the country’s soccer federation.

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Christian Eriksen collapses during Denmark friendly against Ukraine, but conscious and in good conditionChristian Eriksen collapsed on the pitch during Denmark's friendly against Ukraine, almost five years after his cardiac arrest at Euro 2020. Medical personnel attended to him, the match was abandoned, and he was taken to hospital with his wife by his side. The Danish FA confirmed he is conscious and doing well, and he later walked off the pitch himself. Team doctor noted the pacemaker responded appropriately. Fans showed support as he received treatment and left the field.

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