The Danish parliament has unanimously backed a security agreement with the United States to resolve tensions stemming from former President Trump's threats to acquire Greenland. The deal, which follows Greenland's own ratification, expands US military capabilities in the region, including the potential deployment of a missile defense system, while reaffirming Danish sovereignty and Greenlandic self-determination.

The U.S., Denmark and Greenland signed the agreement in September to resolve tensions after Trump repeatedly threatened to take control of the mineral-rich island, a self-governing Danish territory that is home to 57,000 people.

The deal ⁠was backed by 109 Danish lawmakers ​and ⁠none voted against, the parliamentary tally showed. The deal is not subject to a vote by the Senate. The executive agreement ⁠will, following Thursday’s vote in Copenhagen, enter into force once the Danish ​foreign ⁠ministry informs the US in ‌a diplomatic note that procedures are complete.

Also read Denmark’s oldest-ever person, 112, outed as one-time ‘prominent’ Nazi leader

President Trump with Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen, joined by Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Prime Minister of Greenland Jens-Frederik Nielsen, following the signing of a security pact in New York in September. The deal expands the U.S. military’s role in Greenland, including permission to establish a “Golden Dome” missile defence system, while ‌reaffirming Danish sovereignty and Greenlanders’ right to self-determination. Greenland’s parliament ratified the deal this month.

Last week, it passed a first reading in Denmark’s parliament with backing from all parties, and lawmakers expressed relief and hope that the deal will normalize the situation in Greenland.

Advertisement

“However, there are many indications that this is not an end, but rather a beginning,” said Mikkel Vedby Rasmussen, a political science professor ‌at the University of Copenhagen. “With the treaty in hand, the ​US will be able to demand greater influence on decisions ‌that have security policy implications and ⁠on part of the extraction of strategic resources,” he said. ⁠Other experts say the new agreement does not add much US military access to Greenland.

The ‌shortest route from ​Europe to North America runs via strategically ‌located Greenland, where the northernmost ​US military base is already located.