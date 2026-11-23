Denmark thwarted a Russian-backed assassination attempt on Ukrainian-American rapper Albert Vasiliev, prompting calls for stricter EU visa policies against Russian citizens.

Denmark is set to formally request that the European Union implement stricter security measures, potentially including visa restrictions for Russian citizens, following the discovery of a thwarted assassination plot against a Ukrainian-American artist. The diplomatic push comes as tensions remain high with Moscow, with Poland confirming it will support any decisive action taken by the bloc to counter hybrid threats.

Albert Vasiliev, a musician known by his stage name Kyivstoner, was the target of the coordinated effort. He holds dual citizenship in Ukraine and the United States, according to reports from Danish media outlets. The case has galvanized European leaders, including European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, who warned that threats from Russia are evolving from abstract concepts into tangible dangers reaching within EU borders.

Also read Denmark accuses Russia of assassination plot against U.S.-Ukrainian citizen on its soil

Russian Intelligence Allegations in Denmark

The Danish Security and Intelligence Service, identified by the acronym PET, announced that authorities successfully intercepted the plot on Friday. The organization stated that the attack was planned and initiated by Russian intelligence services. The targeted event was scheduled for September 25 during a concert located north of Copenhagen.

PET Director General Rasmus Kieffer-Kristensen emphasized the severity of the situation during a public briefing. He noted that intelligence assessments indicate the individual concerned was a specific target for Russian operatives. The director general described the incident as concrete proof that Russian services are both willing and capable of launching assassination attempts on Danish soil at public gatherings.

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Gang Involvement and Polish Connections

Authorities revealed that the operational execution involved two men who have been charged with attempted murder and assisting a foreign intelligence service in operating within Denmark. These suspects are linked to Loyal to Familia, a criminal organization that has been banned by authorities due to extensive, serious, and violent criminal activity.

This is not the first time Vasiliev has been targeted by hostile state actors. The Polish Foreign Ministry confirmed on social media that an earlier attempt occurred on Polish territory in August 2026. That plot was also thwarted by Polish intelligence services, leading to the detention of a Russian citizen who had allegedly recruited the perpetrator.

Diplomatic Reactions and EU Policy Shifts

The confirmation of the Danish plot triggered strong reactions from neighboring governments and EU institutions. The Polish Foreign Ministry posted that it viewed the news with outrage and concern, citing it as another example of Russian criminal activity aimed at destabilizing European societies. Polish officials verified that the suspect in the earlier Warsaw incident was detained on August 7.

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk previously disclosed details of the August 2026 plot to the Associated Press. He highlighted that this was the first instance of an attack on a U.S. citizen orchestrated by a power on the scale of Russia within the territory of another NATO country. Tusk noted that the target was deeply uncomfortable for the government of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

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Rapper Background and Hybrid Threats

Vasiliev was born in Kyiv in 1991 and gained popularity in Russia before the full-scale invasion of Ukraine. After the war began, he left his home country and spent two years in the United States before relocating to Slovakia. He has been vocal in his support for Ukraine against Russian aggression, which likely contributed to his profile as a target.

Russia's domestic security service, the FSB, has accused Vasiliev of supplying drones for an alleged Ukrainian attack on a defense enterprise in the Moscow region. They claim he acted under the patronage of Ukraine's internal security service, the SBU. Western officials continue to accuse Russia of staging dozens of attacks across Europe, a campaign von der Leyen described as becoming less hybrid and more real.