Denmark has prohibited prosecutors from wearing religious headscarves in court to ensure neutrality. The move coincides with debates on broader bans and strict migration policies under PM Mette Frederiksen.

The Danish government has officially banned prosecutors from wearing religious headscarves while appearing in court. This new regulation mandates that legal professionals must maintain visible religious and political neutrality during judicial proceedings. The policy aligns prosecutors with existing rules already applied to professional judges in the country.

Legal Neutrality and Judicial Rules

Justice Minister Nicolai Wammen announced the change, stating that prosecutors must appear entirely neutral when participating in court hearings. The minister emphasized that this requirement includes the prohibition of religious headscarves for any prosecutor taking part in legal proceedings. This decision brings the dress code for prosecutors into direct alignment with the standards currently enforced for judges.

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The Justice Ministry confirmed that the rules require both religious and political impartiality from all legal actors within the courtroom. By extending the neutrality requirement to prosecutors, the government aims to remove any visible symbols of religious affiliation that might be perceived as biased. The regulation covers all forms of religious head coverings during official judicial duties.

Political Context and School Debates

Justice Minister Nicolai Wammen did not specify the consequences for prosecutors who refuse to remove their headscarves upon issuing the new directive. The announcement emerges as the government engages in broader debates regarding the potential banning of headscarves in primary and lower secondary schools. Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen has expressed support for such a school ban, a proposal championed by right-wing and far-right political parties.

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Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen simultaneously voiced reservations about the feasibility of implementing a total ban in a nation where freedom of religion is considered a cardinal virtue. Despite these doubts, Frederiksen has previously described the veil as an expression of oppression in her public statements. Activists argue that such bans effectively remove freedoms from women by dictating their clothing choices.

Migration Laws and National Identity

Denmark currently enforces some of the strictest migration laws in Europe, a policy framework introduced after the Left-leaning government took power in 2019. The administration promised to curb migration to protect Danish identity, leading to measures such as the burka ban and mandatory Danish language learning for asylum seekers. Newcomers and their children must learn Danish or risk losing asylum-seeker benefits.

Further restrictions include the ghetto law, which moves immigrants around the country to prevent the growth of parallel foreign societies. The border force has the authority to confiscate items like jewellery and watches from incoming migrants to help fund the cost of their stay. Those who voluntarily return home are offered a £4,500 incentive to leave the country.

Future Policy and Cultural Defense

The government has also announced plans to ban the call to prayer, with ministers citing concerns that parts of the country resemble a suburb of Islamabad. Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen recently defended European values and culture, stating she is not a supporter of replacing the population. She emphasized her belief in Danish and European values and the desire to maintain the majority culture.

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Frederiksen described Denmark as ethnically Danish and European, refusing to compromise on these values while advocating for a European migrant centre in Rwanda. Her comments were praised by the Danish branch of the anti-immigration movement Generation Identity. The Justice Ministry continues to enforce strict neutrality in legal settings as these broader cultural debates unfold across the nation.