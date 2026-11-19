Denmark's parliament unanimously approved a historic defense agreement with the US and Greenland, allowing expanded US military presence in the Arctic while preserving Danish sovereignty.

Denmark's parliament approved a landmark security agreement with Greenland and the United States on Thursday, marking the end of months of diplomatic friction and geopolitical maneuvering. The vote resolves tensions stemming from the Trump administration's previous interest in acquiring the vast, mineral-rich island. This trilateral pact allows for an expanded American military presence in the Arctic while maintaining Greenland's status as a self-governing territory within the Kingdom of Denmark.

Unanimous Parliamentary Vote Ratifies Pact

The Folketing, Denmark's parliament, delivered a decisive 109-0 vote in favor of the deal. This unanimous result represents the final legislative hurdle before the agreement enters into full force. The treaty will formally take effect once the parliaments of both Denmark and Greenland sign the documents, followed by a formal diplomatic notification to the United States government. Danish Foreign Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen oversaw the legislative process at Christiansborg in Copenhagen.

Also read Denmark Ratifies Security Pact with US to Resolve Greenland Tensions

Expanded US Military Presence in Arctic

The agreement modernizes the defense partnership established in 1951, allowing the United States to significantly enhance its strategic capabilities in the region. The US military will be permitted to expand operations at the remote Pituffik Space Base located in northwest Greenland. Additionally, the treaty authorizes the creation of dedicated defense areas at Narsarsuaq in the south and Mestersvig in the east. These zones will facilitate improved military operations and strengthen defense infrastructure across the territory without altering its political sovereignty.

Secretary Rubio Highlights Alliance Security

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio emphasized that the new framework will improve security for all NATO allies. Rubio stated the agreement makes nations safer, stronger, and more secure by modernizing the defense partnership. The treaty also supports increased NATO engagement in the Arctic region. It explicitly stipulates that only NATO member nations can establish manned or unmanned military installations on Greenland. This clause addresses concerns regarding geostrategic rivals, specifically Russia and China, which the US has repeatedly warned pose threats to regional stability.

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Prime Ministers Emphasize Diplomatic Success

Political leaders from all three entities celebrated the outcome as a triumph of dialogue over confrontation. Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen acknowledged the difficult process but highlighted the improved security for the alliance. Greenlandic Prime Minister Jens-Frederik Nielsen noted that Greenlanders stood firm on their rights while finding solutions through cooperation. Nielsen expressed hope that the decision would bring calm and security to the region after a period of intense uncertainty.

Future Implementation and Sovereignty Guarantees

The deal ensures that Greenland remains under Danish control even as US military capabilities grow. The agreement remains valid regardless of whether Greenland eventually chooses independence from Denmark. US Ambassador to Denmark Kenneth Howery welcomed the strong parliamentary support, calling the pact a tremendous accomplishment. The administration now looks forward to implementing the agreement and deepening cooperation on shared security priorities within the Kingdom of Denmark.