Two alleged members of an outlawed Danish gang have been arrested in connection with the attempted killing, police said.

Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said the incident is a "clear illustration of the grave security situation Denmark and Europe find ourselves in.

"COPENHAGEN, Denmark — Authorities thwarted the attempted killing of a Ukrainian American citizen on Danish soil in a plot allegedly orchestrated by Russian intelligence services, the The Russian defense attaché has been expelled from Denmark in response, Danish Minister for Foreign Affairs Lars Løkke Rasmussen told a news conference. Two alleged members of the outlawed Danish gang “Loyal to Familia” have been arrested in connection with the attempted killing, police said.

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Danish broadcaster DR, citing a court hearing, reported the men are suspected of having been recruited to assassinate ​a Ukrainian rapper ahead of a planned performance. Police thwarted the alleged plot when they arrested ​the two men shortly before the rapper ​Kyivstoner’s September 25 concert, which was later ⁠cancelled.

It was unclear how police identified the two men, who ​were stopped in ​a vehicle ⁠carrying several weapons, or how the investigation expanded to include two other men ​who are not accused of participating ​in ⁠the alleged assassination plot targeting Kyivstoner. It was also unclear how ​the Russian intelligence services allegedly recruited the two Danish suspects. Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said: “It is a clear illustration of the grave security situation Denmark and Europe find ourselves in.

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We are facing a Russia under pressure which is acting more aggressively and is more willing to take risks. ”heightened again Friday. Two Russian missiles and a suspected drone came down in Poland in what its prime minister said was likely a provocation timed to coincide with European military exercises in his country for a possible postwar mission in Ukraine.

“This was an ​attack ⁠on E.U. ‌soil. And it is unacceptable. We stand in full ‌solidarity with Denmark.

‌And with all Member States targeted by Russian ⁠hybrid attacks,” she said in an X post. European Council President António Costa said: “We will not be intimidated. Russia’s tactics and threats will not weaken the European Union’s resolve to continue supporting Ukraine. ”