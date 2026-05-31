Denise Welch in Talks for Strictly Come Dancing

Strictly Come Dancing has announced its new hosts, presenter Emma Willis, professional dancer Johannes Radebe, and comedian Josh Widdicombe. Denise Welch has hinted that she may be joining the show as a contestant, but her reps have not confirmed anything. The show is set to premiere in September 2026.

Denise Welch has dropped a huge hint that she's in talks for this year's Strictly Come Dancing . The 2026 celebrity line-up is yet to be announced following the BBC's major shake-up of the hit show.

But as speculation continues to grow over who will compete in the new series, Denise was put on the spot while discussing whether she is securing a spot on the show this year. When asked if she was in talks with Strictly, she told The Sun: I'm pleading the fifth on that one. Bye! Strictly often casts people from the ITV talk show Loose Women, including past contestants like Kaye Adams, Ruth Langsford, and Judi Love.

Denise Welch has hinted she may take part in a reality show, but she also insisted that her focus remains on acting, with several upcoming projects in the pipeline. It's all exciting, she added. The Daily Mail has contacted Denise's reps for further comment. Earlier this month, presenter Emma Willis, professional dancer Johannes Radebe and comedian Josh Widdicombe were announced as the new hosts.

The unlikely trio will take over from outgoing hosts Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman after they stepped down at the end of last year, following a rigorous audition process. The news was confirmed on Strictly's official Instagram page, with the trio coming together. The caption read: It's official…. September 2026.

In the video, Emma and Johannes kissed each other on the cheek as they sat on stools, before Josh was invited over to join them. It's no secret that I'm a huge fan of Strictly - I've cheered and danced along from my sofa for years - so to be stepping into the Strictly ballroom is something I can't quite comprehend, said Emma of her new role.

It's impossible to fill the shoes that Tess and Claudia have left behind - two wonderful, iconic women who have been the beating heart of Strictly for so long. I can only hope that we are able to help to steer the ship as beautifully as they have, into this new chapter. She added: I can't wait to spend my weekends with Josh and Jojo, the incredible dancers and the judges. Fingers crossed for a 10 from them!

Josh, who is a fan of the show and competed as a contestant on the 2024 Christmas special, said he was giddy with excitement to have won a presenting slot. Dancing the Charleston dressed as a penguin for the 2024 Christmas Special of Strictly remains my career high point, so I am giddy with excitement, honoured and a little overawed to be given the chance to step into the biggest shoes in television, he said.

I adore Emma and Jojo and can't wait to spend my weekends with them. I'll dust off the penguin costume. Johannes said that being given the opportunity to host was beyond anything he ever imagined. He said the long-running show has always stood for joy, heart, and togetherness, and he feels deeply honoured to now help carry that magic forward.

He added: To do it alongside the formidable Emma Willis and the utterly brilliant Josh Widdicombe makes it even more special. I'm ready-sequins, nerves, and all...please bear with me





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