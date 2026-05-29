Denise Welch Hints at Strictly Come Dancing Participation as New Hosts Revealed for 2026

Actress Denise Welch appears to confirm ongoing talks to join the celebrity lineup for the upcoming series of Strictly Come Dancing. As speculation mounts about the 2026 contestant roster, Welch, known for her role on ITV's Loose Women, offered a cryptic response when questioned about her potential involvement. This comes as the BBC has announced a major hosting revamp for the iconic dance competition, introducing a new presenting trio of Emma Willis, Johannes Radebe, and Josh Widdicombe. The trio replaces Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman, who stepped down after a remarkable tenure. The new hosts expressed their excitement and honor at steering the show into its next chapter, with past Loose Women panelists often being recruited as participants. With her acting career remaining a priority, Welch's possible participation adds another layer of anticipation for the revamped series, set to premiere in September 2026.

Television viewers and Strictly Come Dancing fans are buzzing with speculation after actress and Loose Women panelist Denise Welch dropped what is being interpreted as a significant hint regarding her potential participation in the 2026 series.

The celebrity lineup for the upcoming season remains under wraps, a fact that has not deterred rampant rumors and media inquiries. When directly asked by The Sun if she was in discussions with the show's producers, Welch responded with characteristic wit and evasiveness, stating 'I'm pleading the fifth on that one. Bye!

' This non-committal yet playful reply has only fueled further conjecture that she may indeed be in advanced talks to join the dance floor. Strictly has a well-established history of casting personalities from the ITV talk show Loose Women, with previous contestants including Kaye Adams, Ruth Langsford, and Judi Love, making Welch's profile a familiar fit for the program's recruitment pattern.

Welch's apparent interest in the Strictly spotlight coincides with a period of significant transition for the BBC's flagship entertainment show. The program has undergone a major shake-up behind the scenes, most notably the announcement of an entirely new hosting lineup. Following the departure of long-standing presenters Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman at the conclusion of the 2025 series, the show has welcomed a trio of fresh faces: established presenter Emma Willis, professional dancer Johannes Radebe, and comedian Josh Widdicombe.

This decision was revealed on Strictly's official Instagram page, accompanied by a short video that showcased the new hosts in a lighthearted moment. The caption simply declared 'It's official…. September 2026,' confirming the launch month for the revamped series. Emma Willis, a well-known television host with a background in reality and entertainment programming, expressed profound excitement and humility about her new role.

'It's no secret that I'm a huge fan of Strictly - I've cheered and danced along from my sofa for years - so to be stepping into the Strictly ballroom is something I can't quite comprehend,' she remarked. She acknowledged the daunting legacy of her predecessors, stating, 'It's impossible to fill the shoes that Tess and Claudia have left behind - two wonderful, iconic women who have been the beating heart of Strictly for so long.

' Willis hopes to honor their work while guiding the show forward, adding, 'I can only hope that we are able to help to steer the ship as beautifully as they have, into this new chapter. ' She also playfully anticipated her dynamic with her co-hosts and the judges, quipping, 'I can't wait to spend my weekends with Josh and Jojo, the incredible dancers and the judges. Fingers crossed for a 10 from them!

' Josh Widdicombe, a comedian and avid Strictly viewer who already has a personal connection to the show after competing in the 2024 Christmas Special, described himself as 'giddy with excitement' about his new position. His memorable performance dressed as a penguin for the Charleston remains a career highlight, and he quipped, 'I'll dust off the penguin costume.

' He reflected on the challenge of stepping into such an iconic presenting role: 'Dancing the Charleston dressed as a penguin for the 2024 Christmas Special of Strictly remains my career high point, so I am giddy with excitement, honoured and a little overawed to be given the chance to step into the biggest shoes in television. ' He emphasized his enthusiasm for the team dynamic: 'I adore Emma and Jojo and can't wait to spend my weekends with them.

' Johannes Radebe, who has been a professional dancer on the show since 2015, expressed that being promoted to a presenting role was a dream beyond his imagination. He highlighted the core values of Strictly, saying the program 'has always stood for joy, heart, and togetherness,' and he feels 'deeply honoured to now help carry that magic forward.

' He also praised his new co-hosts, calling the partnership special: 'To do it alongside the formidable Emma Willis and the utterly brilliant Josh Widdicombe makes it even more special. I'm ready-sequins, nerves, and all...please bear with me.

' Despite the swirling rumors about Strictly, Denise Welch has been keen to remind the public that her primary professional focus remains on her acting career, with several projects in development. 'It's all exciting,' she said, seeming to reference both her acting commitments and the potential Strictly opportunity. The Daily Mail has reportedly reached out to her representatives for further clarification, though no official confirmation has been made.

With the new hosting team officially in place and the show slated to return in September 2026, all eyes are now on the anticipated celebrity lineup announcement. Welch's potential involvement would continue the show's trend of drawing from the Loose Women panel and would undoubtedly generate significant viewership interest as the BBC embarks on this new era for its beloved dance competition





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Denise Welch Strictly Come Dancing Loose Women Emma Willis Johannes Radebe Josh Widdicombe BBC Celebrity Lineup Dance Competition TV Presenters

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