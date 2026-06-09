Denise Van Outen Talks 'Mum Guilt' and Finding Freedom as Daughter Grows Older

Denise Van Outen has opened up about getting her freedom back at 52 now that her daughter Betsy is older, and has also returned as Marella Cruises' Chief Chill-Out Officer to encourage Brits to lean into laziness while on holiday.

Denise Van Outen has spoken about getting her freedom back at 52 now that her daughter Betsy is older after suffering from 'mum' guilt. The DJ and television presenter welcomed her daughter in 2010 with her ex-husband, West End star and Any Dream Will Do winner Lee Mead .

Despite 'brilliantly' co-parenting their daughter, Denise admitted that she had done a lot of the parenting on her own, which has been 'really challenging at times'. But now that Betsy is 16, the star revealed a sense of newfound freedom as her daughter becomes more independent. Denise has also returned as Marella Cruises' Chief Chill-Out Officer to encourage Brits to truly lean into laziness while on holiday.

New research has revealed that 80 percent of Brits feel guilty about things they really shouldn't - including taking time to properly relax. Denise is helping the nation embrace guilt-free downtime and make relaxation a priority. She explained that it's her job to help passengers on board to lean into being lazy and just have a really nice holiday experience.

To help guests embrace guilt-free downtime, Marella Cruises has launched the world-first PJkini - a stylish hybrid outfit that takes holidaymakers seamlessly from cabin to pool to restaurant, eliminating decision fatigue and making relaxation effortless. Denise has also spoken about the importance of making time for herself to relax, saying that she is more careful about planning breaks and realising the value in sitting away from everything and doing nothing.

She believes that taking time out is a great mental and physical reset, and that it's something that happens to her quite a lot. As returning Chief Chill-Out Officer, Denise is back to inspire cruise-curious travellers to adopt lazy hacks and embrace the Marella Cruises lifestyle





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Denise Van Outen Mum Guilt Freedom Daughter Betsy Lee Mead West End Any Dream Will Do Marella Cruises Chief Chill-Out Officer Relaxation Guilt-Free Downtime Pjkini

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