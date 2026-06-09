The former television presenter and DJ discusses the emotional journey of raising her daughter and the relief she feels now that her 16‑year‑old child is gaining independence. The interview also touches on her dual role as Marella Cruises' Chief Chill‑Out Officer, encouraging a guilt‑free approach to relaxation for British holidaymakers.

Denise Van Outen , the charismatic former television presenter and DJ, has opened up in a candid interview about a long‑term personal battle that many parents can relate to - juggling the demands of a career while caring for a young child and battling the ever‑present weight of maternal guilt. 52‑year‑old Van Outen, who welcomed her daughter, Betsy, in 2010 with former co‑star and West End singer and 'Any Dream Will Do' winner Lee Mead, spoke to the Daily Mail about how the passage of time has shifted her priorities and brought a sense of freedom that had once seemed impossible.

The actress‑turned‑TV‑star began her career on the airwaves, but steadily carved a niche for herself in television, combining humor with nuance. She and Mead married in 2009 and, following the birth of Betsy, both reflected on the daunting reality of keeping up with a demanding work schedule while navigating the complexities of being a single parent. Their separation in 2013 was driven by a mix of grueling theatre commitments, long‑distance strain and an evolving personal dynamic.

Despite the split, the two have managed a remarkably healthy co‑parenting relationship, with Van Outen acknowledging that the bulk of the on‑ground parenting duties fell on her shoulders.

"It was, at times, exhausting and emotionally draining," Van Outen told the Daily Mail. "I was the sole caregiver for a long stretch, and that came with its own set of challenges. Balancing deadlines, rehearsals, and studio shoots while ensuring Betsy had a stable, nurturing environment was no small feat. Yet I did it because I love her, because I couldn't imagine a different path.

" In recent months, however, the rather sharp edges of that routine have softened. Today, Betsy is 16 - a milestone that changes the dynamic of any parent‑child relationship. Van Outen admitted that the curiosity and friction that once dominated her daily routine has given way to a newfound sense of relief.

"When she was little, I'd feel the pang of guilt every time I stepped out of the house for work or a brief travel break," she reflected. "She'd cling to the door, pleading, 'Please don't go to work, mummy. ' Later, I would be cleared by my mom that she was fine after a handful of minutes. I still longed to leave without that constant worry.

" Now, with Betsy's growing maturity and independence, that fear has dissipated. "She's relaxed and calmly invites me to leave," Van Outen shared. "She might say, 'Come on, go; I'm not worried,' and that's a relief. It's liberating to step back a little, knowing that I've raised a healthy, capable teen who can cope on her own.

" Beyond the personal, Van Outen has been channeling her experience into a new professional venture. She will be re‑joining Marella Cruises as the brand's Chief Chill‑Out Officer - a role that encourages holidaymakers to let go of the constant rumination that so often plagues vacationers.

The concept has never been more fitting in an era where 80 % of Brits admit to feeling guilty about taking time to relax - a statistic that points to the need for a cultural shift towards guilt‑free leisure. She explained, "People often feel they're doing something amoral just by leaning into vacation bliss; they worry that a day off means they're imposing on their partners.

My job is to prove it's the opposite - to make a holiday the most rest‑oriented, enjoyable part of a lifestyle. I want passengers to get that initial sense of security from the minute they book - and stay relaxed during the journey.

" One of the key features of Marella's relaunch is the world‑first PJkini - an ingeniously designed hybrid outfit that transitions seamlessly from cabin time to the pool we enjoy. Its design draws from active‑wear sensibilities-soft, quick‑dry fabric-and the casual vibe that doesn't compromise on style.

"I worked with the team to ensure we couldn't overplay on the revealing side, and I wanted to keep it fitting for every occasion: from the embarcadero sky to the cruise‑side restaurant," Van Outen explained. "The idea is to make people feel comfortable and fancy at the same time, so that yes, they look stylish, and yes, they can just relax.

" In an industry where the tension between activity and sleep is high, Van Outen's most important message is that downtime is not a sign of laziness but of re‑charging. She encourages her audience to use vacations as a sense‑reset-both mentally and physically-by unbinding from the perpetual presence of the network, the phone, the streams.

She also affirms that it is normal to feel guilty for saying no - to re‑evaluate the idea that leisure is a form of laziness when it simply fuels sustainable general well‑being. Activity of the season will be an interlude of the brand, with slowed‑motion music, black‑and‑white photography and stories that illustrate the integration of effortless living. New marketing will focus on the hybrid peace of the PJkini, enabled by a refreshed website and the TUI partnership platform.

Denise has also actively spoken about the importance of self‑killing habits that should work the opposite way now that the demands appear lighter.

"I am more mindful about giving myself breaks," she said. "If you do something over in ten days, it's easy to realize that plugging in for everything is a gift; you have a reflection - it's part of an able routine that offers us a way to maintain occupancy.

" The message is clear - While the world continues to test our commitment to a rapid production schedule, there is still a safe space for a brief period of attention to yourself. As Van Outen is about to demonstrate at sea, that is a privilege worthy of contemplation and action. Marella Cruises invites all travellers to discover the first PJkini, and to use the cruise experience to truly give up the guilt of downtime.

The company's official line states: "We're not trying to convince people to be lazy on purpose; we're nudging them into a fresh type of walk where worries and commitments are sent to the passenger list. Give yourself a glass of something, enjoy it.

" Thus, Denise Van Outen turns a personal milestone into universal encouragement. She's proven that the echoing roar of guilt can be turned into an anthem of possibility, meeting the world's call for authenticity and well‑being in a season where many are merely recovering from a quiet life that's too real.





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