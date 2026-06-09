Denise Van Outen Embraces Freedom at 52 as Daughter Betsy Grows Independent

Denise Van Outen opens up about overcoming mum guilt and reclaiming her freedom now that her daughter Betsy is 16. She also returns as Marella Cruises Chief Chill Out Officer to promote guilt-free relaxation.

Denise Van Outen has opened up about reclaiming her independence at 52 now that her daughter Betsy is older, shedding the weight of mum guilt that has followed her for years.

The DJ and television presenter, 52, welcomed Betsy in 2010 with ex-husband Lee Mead, a West End star and winner of Any Dream Will Do. The couple married in 2009 but separated in 2013, citing grueling work schedules, long-distance strain, and growing apart. Despite successfully co-parenting their daughter, Denise admitted that much of the parenting fell on her shoulders, which has been really challenging at times.

Now that Betsy is 16, the star feels a sense of newfound freedom as her daughter becomes more independent. Speaking exclusively to the Daily Mail, Denise reflected on her journey through motherhood. She said, I just turned 52, and I think you just get to an age where most of my focus has been on my daughter for quite a long time. Betsy just turned 16 and has reached an age where I can give her a little more slack.

She really independent in certain areas of her life. I think that brings a bit of peace and a chance to relax, because anyone with children knows it constant worry. My concerns have been about raising my daughter well and keeping her safe. Now that she older, I can step back a little.

This is a really nice age. I feel like you get your freedom back, a second wind. When Betsy was four, I felt terrible leaving for work because she cried at the door saying please don t go to work, mummy. My mom would say she fine the minute you close the door, but I still felt guilty on work trips.

Now at 16, she happy to see the back of me, saying come on, off you go. Elsewhere, Denise is returning as Marella Cruises Chief Chill Out Officer to encourage Brits to embrace laziness on holiday. New research shows that 80 percent of Brits feel guilty about things they shouldn t, including taking time to relax. Denise is helping the nation embrace guilt free downtime.

She said, It nice to do something different in my career. My job is to help passengers lean into being lazy and have a great holiday experience. From booking to return, everything is taken care of, so they don t have to worry. To promote this, Marella Cruises launched the world first PJkini, a stylish hybrid outfit that takes holidaymakers from cabin to pool to restaurant without decision fatigue.

Denise explained, It allows you to completely relax but still look stylish. We made sure it not too revealing and comfortable, with fabric that dries quickly if wet. With a busy career, Denise prioritizes breaks: I am more careful about planning holidays because I realize the value of sitting away from everything and doing nothing. A holiday is a great mental and physical reset.

I don t always realize how busy I ve been until I stop. As returning Chief Chill Out Officer, Denise inspires cruise curious travelers to adopt lazy hacks and embrace the Marella Cruises lifestyle. Visit tui.co.uk/cruise for more details





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Denise Van Outen Mum Guilt Parenting Freedom Marella Cruises

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Denise Van Outen Finds Freedom After Motherhood as Daughter Comes of AgeThe former television presenter and DJ discusses the emotional journey of raising her daughter and the relief she feels now that her 16‑year‑old child is gaining independence. The interview also touches on her dual role as Marella Cruises' Chief Chill‑Out Officer, encouraging a guilt‑free approach to relaxation for British holidaymakers.

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Denise Van Outen Talks 'Mum Guilt' and Finding Freedom as Daughter Grows OlderDenise Van Outen has opened up about getting her freedom back at 52 now that her daughter Betsy is older, and has also returned as Marella Cruises' Chief Chill-Out Officer to encourage Brits to lean into laziness while on holiday.

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