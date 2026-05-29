Denise Richards Reunites With Former Onscreen Leading Man Casper Van Dien On Set Of Upcoming Film Key To Freedom

Denise Richards, 55, has reunited with her former onscreen leading man Casper Van Dien, 57, on the set of Damian Lee's upcoming film Key To Freedom. The actress recently returned to an iconic role and is currently filming the movie alongside Van Dien, C. Thomas Howell, Kim Coates, and Patrick Muldoon. Richards is also returning to her iconic role as the former showgirl Shauna Fulton on Thursday's episode of The Bold and the Beautiful. She previously portrayed the character for almost three years before departing in 2022. In related news, Richards recently started working on adult content platform OnlyFans and has spoken about her time playing Carmen in the Paul Verhoeven-directed sci-fi flick Starship Troopers. The actress has expressed her love for the character and the fans' appreciation for her strength. She has also spoken about her desire to work with Paul Verhoeven again, calling him a 'crazy person' in a good way. The stars are currently working on a new movie and Richards is returning to her iconic role on a popular soap opera, The Bold and the Beautiful. The reunion with Van Dien comes after Richards recently shared a video on Instagram, where she reminisced about their time working together on Starship Troopers. The actress snubbed estranged husband Aaron Phypers amid their ongoing divorce, saying, 'I like THESE Canadians.'

Denise Richards reunited with her former onscreen leading man Casper Van Dien this week on the Hamilton, Ontario set of Damian Lee's upcoming film Key To Freedom .

The 55-year-old actress recently returned to an iconic role and took to Instagram to share a video alongside Van Dien, 57. The co-stars were seated inside a car and reminisced about their time working together on the 1997 sci-fi film Starship Troopers. Richards exclaimed, 'We are working together for the first time since Starship Troopers!

' while Van Dien teased, 'A couple of days ago. We were young.

' Richards also snubbed estranged husband Aaron Phypers amid their ongoing divorce, saying, 'I like THESE Canadians. ' Van Dien left two comments on the post, including one that read, 'I am so happy to be working with you again. You are the best.

' In another note, he dropped a string of red heart emojis. Their former co-star Jake Busey also replied to the clip, gushing, 'Awe !! Y'all haven't aged a day! Amazing.

So glad to see you working together!

' Richards is returning to her iconic role as the former showgirl Shauna Fulton on Thursday's episode of The Bold and the Beautiful, where she previously portrayed the character for almost three years before departing in 2022. She also recently started working on adult content platform OnlyFans. Richards and Van Dien are currently filming Damian Lee's upcoming movie Key To Freedom alongside C. Thomas Howell, Kim Coates, and Patrick Muldoon - who was also in Starship Troopers.

In January 2018 Richards spoke to The Guardian about playing Carmen in the Paul Verhoeven-directed sci-fi flick Starship Troopers, saying, 'I love my character, and the fans seem to appreciate she's a strong woman. If there were negative audience reactions to her swapping between two men, I didn't hear about it,' she said at the time.

'At some point or other, everyone gets dumped and does the dumping - that's young love! But for the most part I think she's a bad*ss, a great role model.

' She also added about Verhoeven, 'I'd love to work with Paul again. He was a crazy person - in a good way.

' The stars are currently working on a new movie, and Richards is returning to her iconic role on a popular soap opera, The Bold and the Beautiful.





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