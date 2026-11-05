Denise Richards Confirms Return to The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills for Season 16

Denise Richards reveals she has filmed episodes for the upcoming sixteenth season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. Details emerge on her return as a friend of the cast alongside new and returning members.

Denise Richards has officially confirmed her return to The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills for its upcoming sixteenth season on Bravo. The fifty-five-year-old actress revealed to Entertainment Tonight that she has already participated in filming activities and attended a cast trip for the reality series.

Denise Richards Filming Season Sixteen Episodes

Richards disclosed her involvement during a recent interview at the All's Fair season two premiere, where she made a guest appearance. She stated that she is currently working on several episodes for the next installment of the popular Bravo franchise. The star described the recent cast trip as both fun and exciting, marking a positive step in her reintegration into the show's environment.

Also read Surprising fact about ‘duty sex’ revealed — and the real reason couples do it: study

She is set to appear on the new season under the title of a friend rather than a full cast member. Her previous appearance on the series was as a guest during the fifteenth season. This return follows a complex history with the show, where she previously served as a main cast member in seasons nine and ten before departing after a storyline involving an alleged secret tryst with Brandi Glanville.

Previous Departures and Legal Context

The actress has previously discussed her departure from the franchise in relation to her contentious split from ex-husband Aaron Phypers. During an appearance on The Jenny McCarthy Wahlberg Show, Richards admitted that she would welcome an invitation to return to the program. She noted that her initial run on the show was difficult and cited a lack of support from other cast members, except for Garcelle Beauvais, as a primary reason for her earlier exit.

Advertisement

Richards also implicated Aaron Phypers in her decision-making process regarding the show. She claimed that her former husband was a significant factor in her choice to leave and her reluctance to return initially. She suggested that Phypers was primarily concerned with his own reputation and feared that negative information might be revealed during her time on camera.

Phypers Divorce and Facelift Disclosure

The legal battle between Richards and Phypers has been highly publicized since their separation in July 2024. The proceedings have involved significant disputes over finances and property, as well as mutual allegations of domestic violence. These legal challenges have deeply intertwined with Richards' personal decisions regarding her public image and media appearances.

Richards revealed that she underwent a cosmetic procedure costing two hundred thousand dollars last year. She underwent a deep-plane facelift, brow lift, upper eye lift, lip lift, and fat grafting using tissue from her thighs. The actress chose to go public with the details of the surgery after Phypers mentioned it during court proceedings. She decided to control the narrative by working with her publicist to secure a feature in Allure magazine.

Cast Updates for Season Sixteen

The sixteenth season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is currently in production with several cast changes. New additions to the main roster include actress Leah Remini and reality star Tracy Tutor. These two will join existing cast members such as Kyle Richards, Erika Jayne, Dorit Kemsley, Sutton Stracke, Bozoma Saint John, and stylist Rachel Zoe.

Advertisement

Supporting roles will be filled by returning figures Kathy Hilton and Jennifer Tilly. The lineup differs from the previous year, which saw the departure of money manifestation coach Amanda Frances. Richards described the upcoming season as containing a mix of silly drama and genuine excitement, expressing pleasure at reconnecting with many of the women in the group.