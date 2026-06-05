Denise Austin Shares 2 Simple Moves to ‘Reshape Your Bottom’—No Squats Required

“Trust me…You will see results!”

Denise Austin, 69, demonstrated two of her favorite exercises to “lift and tone the booty” that aren’t squats. Here’s how to do the moves yourself at home.

Recently, the fitness pro took to Instagram to share two of her favorite moves to “reshape your bottom”—and they aren’t. Austin says these moves are a great alternative if you’re after a “strong, sculpted backside,” but are worried that squats will be too hard on your knees.

“These are some of my tried and trueno squat moves that are going to target every inch of those glutes and have you feeling the muscles of your thighs and buttocks,” she explained in herwe know and love, these moves are super easy to incorporate into your day, even when you only have a few minutes to spare. “You can do these anywhere…no gym, no equipment, no excuses!!

Just a few minutes to reshape your bottom half and make it your better half,” she wrote in her caption.

“Trust me…you will see results. ”In her first demonstration, Austin starts on her mat on her hands and knees, then lowers onto her forearms. She then lifts one leg straight back behind her, keeping her shoulders and hips square while tapping her toe to the ground and lifting it again.

“ really works the back of your thighs and glutes,” she says. Austin ends by bending her lifted leg and pulsing it toward the ceiling.

“Bend your knee, flex your foot, and do little baby pulses,” she explains.. To begin, Austin lies down on her back with her arms down by her sides and her knees bent.

“Make sure you’re doing it just like this, keeping your heels close to your thighs,” she demonstrates before lifting her hips toward the ceiling. “Slowly lift the buttocks up, and you’re doing baby pulses up,” she explains. “Squeeze the buttocks here. ” From there, Austin moves into a single-leg variation.

“If you want to take it to the next level, challenge yourself bring one leg up,” she says, pointing one leg straight up toward the ceiling while keeping her hips square and continuing the pulses. aren’t working for you, try one or both of these moves the next time you want a simple and effective glute workout.





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