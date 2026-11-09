Denis Villeneuve Teases Next James Bond Actor at LACMA Gala

Director Denis Villeneuve teased the casting of the new James Bond during a Los Angeles County Museum of Art gala, highlighting Robert Pattinson and Nicholas Hoult as frontrunners.

DIRECTOR Denis Villeneuve used a black-tie gala at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art to create a moment of suspense regarding the future of the James Bond franchise. The filmmaker arrived on Saturday night wearing a black Gucci tuxedo, a look that drew immediate comparisons to the character he is about to helms. While completing the 70mm IMAX print of his Dune finale, Villeneuve confirmed he is launching his next major project as the director of a new Bond film.

Villeneuve Teases Bond Casting at LACMA

Inside the gala, Villeneuve shifted from serious remarks to playful speculation about the next 007. He praised the Los Angeles County Museum of Art as a temple of culture and thanked his new partners at Amazon Studios. When prompted to reveal the name of the actor who will play James Bond, he began the sentence before deliberately pausing to build tension. He joked that producer Amy Pascal was about to have a heart attack due to the anticipation, though no official name was disclosed to the crowd.

Also read Amazon Selects New James Bond Actor Amid Denis Villeneuve Tests

Frontrunners for the 007 Franchise Role

The teasing highlights the reality that a decision is imminent. Reports indicate that Denis Villeneuve, Amy Pascal, and David Heyman are closing in on their final selection for the role. The shortlist of finalists includes Robert Pattinson, Nicholas Hoult, Callum Turner, Josh O'Connor, and Jack Lowden. Betting markets currently favor Robert Pattinson with a 37 percent chance, followed by Callum Turner at 29 percent and Jack Lowden at 28 percent.

Advertisement

Methodical Approach to Successor Selection

The production team is being methodical in their search for the right actor to follow Daniel Craig. Prediction platform Kalshi estimates the end of the year is a good timeframe for the announcement. The filmmakers acknowledge that Craig set a high standard, making the selection process highly scrutinized. Every word from the director is being watched closely to ensure the next iteration remains faithful to the franchise's legacy.

Completion of Dune Trilogy Announced

Alongside the Bond rumors, Villeneuve reflected on wrapping up his Dune trilogy. He described the project as very personal and close to his heart, marking the completion of 10 years of work in the deep desert. The director emphasized the emotional weight of finishing the saga while simultaneously preparing to take James Bond in a new creative direction. This dual focus underscores his current dominance in high-profile cinema.