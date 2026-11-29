“Dune: Part Three” director Denis Villeneuve isn’t concerned about how fans will react to the “free adaptation” that his forthcoming film is.

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Speaking with, Villeneuve explained how he modified Frank Herbert’s “complex, paranoid” novel, “Dune Messiah,” for the screen and the choices he had to make in the process.

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“The book is a chamber piece. People are meeting in rooms talking. It’s a complex, paranoid book. It’s also a kind of depressing book that was not welcomed by ‘Dune’ readers,” said the director on Herbert’s 1969 sci-fi novel.