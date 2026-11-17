Denis Villeneuve reveals his personal ranking of the Dune films, stating that Dune Part Two exceeded Part One in rhythm and storytelling, while Part Three offers the strongest emotional journey.

On December 18th, acclaimed filmmaker Denis Villeneuve faced a challenging promotional task during the press tour for his latest cinematic release. When asked to rank his three films in the Dune franchise, he provided a detailed logical breakdown rather than a simple list, expressing a strong personal preference for the second installment.

Villeneuve Ranks Dune Part Two As Best

Villeneuve stated clearly that he feels Dune Part Two is much better than Dune Part One. He explained that he learned how to improve the rhythm and storytelling in the sequel. While the first film was more contemplative, he wanted to create something more muscular in the second entry.

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This creative shift aligns closely with the general consensus among viewers. The 2021 release of Dune Part One was often described as boring because of its slow pace. Many critics noted that the film relied heavily on imagery and vibes rather than traditional plot momentum.

Shift In Filmmaking Style And Action

The release of Dune Part Two showed a clear change in Villeneuve's approach. He leaned into traditional action-adventure movie tropes to ground the story. The film delivered stunning action sequences that broke up the artistic imagery found in the previous film.

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Villeneuve acknowledged that he wanted to drift away from the purely contemplative style of the first movie. He aimed for a more dynamic structure that could handle deeper socio-political themes while maintaining engagement through action. This balance has become a hallmark of the sequel.

Emotional Depth In Dune Part Three

Regarding the upcoming Dune Part Three, Villeneuve claims it represents another jump forward in his filmmaking craft. He believes he achieved something in the third film that he could not in the first two. He describes a stronger emotional journey and increased tension in the final chapter.

As an artist, Villeneuve feels satisfied with the progression he has achieved across the trilogy. He views the final film as a suitable epic saga to conclude the story. He notes that the emotional resonance in this part is significantly stronger than in the earlier entries.

Waiting For Fan Reception And Verdict

Despite his personal satisfaction, Villeneuve knows that the final verdict belongs to the audience. He asked how the film will be perceived and how fans will receive it. He emphasized that this reception does not belong to him as the filmmaker.

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Villeneuve has been in the industry long enough to understand that artistic intent does not always match viewer experience. He remains confident in the quality of his work but respects the power of audience reaction. The true test of the trilogy will be how it stands the test of time with viewers.