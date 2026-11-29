Director Denis Villeneuve expresses his enthusiasm for directing the next James Bond film, promising to uphold the franchise's core traditions and DNA while bringing it into the modern era. A self-proclaimed hardcore fan, Villeneuve aims to deliver a cinematic experience that honors the character's panache, despite casting Robert Pattinson as the new 007.

Sign up for The A.V. Denis Villeneuve knows stepping into the James Bond franchise is a big responsibility, and he doesn’t take his gig as director of the next installment lightly, nor does he plan to stray too far from what audiences have come to expect.

“I will say: I love traditions. I love the unapologetic way the character behaves, the panache,” Villeneuve.

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“I’m not here to change the DNA of James Bond. I’m here to embrace it, to bring it to the world of today. ” Villeneuve has been. Bond will be a new challenge for Villeneuve, and one that he’s particularly enthusiastic about, having spent so much of the past couple of years in the desert.