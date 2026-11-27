Denis Villeneuve isn't pleased about Marvel's Dunesday release date shenanigans

Sign up for The A.V. Then, like a belligerent three-year-old chucking their plate of chicken nuggies across the Thanksgiving dinner table, Disney shifted the release offrom May 2026 to December 18, prompting entertainment wonks to refer to the day as “Dunesday.

” getting shuffled around amid the SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes of 2023. came out at the end of the pandemic. We made a great box office in a very rough environment. But we had the winds against us.

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Then the second movie, same thing. We were meant to release in the fall, and we had to release at the end of winter because of the two Hollywood strikes. We had success, but it was not easy. The third time, I said to myself, ‘Finally, there is no pandemic, no strike in sight.