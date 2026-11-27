The director breaks silence on going head-to-head against Marvel's titan on 'Dunesday.'

franchise director Denis Villeneuve isn’t amused by going head-to-head with the Marvel titan. Villeneuve explains in a new interview that he was “deeply disappointed” by the “Dunesday” scheduling, but that Warner Bros. was basically trapped in the slot because the studio had successfully secured an exclusive run on IMAX screens forcame out at the end of the pandemic.

We made a great box office in a very rough environment. But we had the winds against us.

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Then the second movie, same thing. We were meant to release in the fall, and we had to release at the end of winter because of the two Hollywood strikes. We had success, but it was not easy. The third time, I said to myself, ‘Finally, there is no pandemic, no strike in sight.