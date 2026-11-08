Denis Villeneuve attempts to reveal the next James Bond at LACMA’s Art + Film gala

The 15th annual Art+Film Gala at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art honored artist Vija Celmins and filmmaker Denis Villeneuve, with musical guest Rosé.

Nicole Kidman introduced the filmmaker Denis Villeneuve at the 15th Annual LACMA Art+Film Gala, where he was an honoree. LACMA’s 15th annual Art + Film Gala honored artist Vija Celmins and filmmaker Denis Villeneuve, bringing together Hollywood stars and leading figures from Los Angeles’ art world.

The event raised nearly $7 million — a record — to support LACMA’s film programming and broader mission, as the museum enters a new chapter with its new David Geffen Galleries. Eva Chow, who co-chaired the gala with Leonardo DiCaprio for 15 years, announced this would be her final year; she said the event has raised nearly $60 million during her tenure.

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If anyone understands how to make something last — filmmaker Denis Villeneuve said at Los Angeles County Museum of Art’s Art + Film Gala — it is“In your work, you stop the seas and the stars long enough for us to truly see them,” Villeneuve said of Celmins during his speech inside a massive tent in LACMA’s backyard.

“I have enormous respect for painters and sculptors, and I’ve always felt that cinema is seen as Pop Art. Film carries the burden of being popular in the present, but at the end of the day, the real challenge is to make something that can endure the test of time, like Vija does with her masterful work.

So when a museum — a temple for artists — welcomes a filmmaker and puts a spotlight on cinema, it means a great deal for me. ”Celmins, 88, is known for her meticulous re-creations of natural imagery, like night skies, desert sands and ocean waves — and stars.

The night was certainly star-studded: Alex Consani, Andrew Garfield, Emily Ratajkowski, Javier Ambrossi, Javier Calvo, Kim Kardashian, Parker Posey, Salma Hayek Pinault, Sarah Paulson, Timothée Chalamet, Tyriq Withers and Viola Davis, among many others, traipsed among Chris Burden’s iconic “” lamp posts. Other attendees included Al Pacino, Guitarricadelafuente, Anderson . Paak, Anthony Ramos, Anya Taylor-Joy, Ashley Park, Benito Skinner, Brittany Snow, Emma Watson, Gia Coppola, Jordan Firstman and Julia Garner.

Rosé performed “New Trick,” “Number One Girl,” “APT” and a cover of the Killers’ “Read My Mind” at the 15th Annual LACMA Art+Film Gala.

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“I just think everything is holding hands all the time,” he said. “I originally come from music, but when I make music, I’ve always come from a very visual place, and I think everything is so linked together. Like when I’m writing a song, just two words put in the right place can suddenly be a catalyst for a very powerful image in your mind. ” The Art + Film Gala was designed to knit the twin skeins of L.A.

’s artistic and film communities closer together — and to raise money for the museum. This year it raised nearly $7 million to support LACMA’s initiative to make film more central to its curatorial programming . Previous honorees Barbara Kruger, Cathy Opie, Ed Ruscha and Helen Pashgian were also in attendance, as well as Lauren Halsey, Mark Bradford and Mary Corse, among many other artists.

Local elected officials and appointees present included U.S. Rep. Sydney Kamlager-Dove and Rep. Laura Friedman, L.A. County Supervisors Holly Mitchell and Lindsey Horvath, L.A.

Councilmember Katy Yaroslavsky and L.A. County Chief Operating Officer Joe Nicchitta.

“It’s been an unforgettable year at LACMA,” said the museum’s director, Michael Govan, during his own speech. “Same tent, but everything around it — you’ve seen the little building we built, thefirst “Screening Room”once again hosted the cocktail party and decadent dinner together, but Chow announced Saturday would mark her final year as co-chair. She estimated that during her tenure the gala has raised close to $60 million.

“To have started with an idea and to see it grow into one of Los Angeles’ most celebrated traditions has been one of great privileges of my life,” Chow said. “I leave this chapter with tremendous pride, wonderful memories and above all gratitude. I hope this gala will continue to grow and inspire future generations, bringing together the worlds of art and film for many years to come.

” Chow first made her name as a fashion designer, and Art + Film’s red carpet is something of a fashion runway. Halsey sported theand transparent trousers over mesh camo shorts, and her longtime partner, Monique McWilliams, wore a sleek galaxy bodysuit. Architect Kulapat Yantrasast towered on clear plastic platform sandals, paired with a bright orange jumpsuit.

Publicist and artist Sergio Farias wore a dripping ruby headpiece, sparkling silver suit and fluffy scarlet train. Celmins, ever practical, ever sly, wore an elevated, understated black velvet pantsuit. The writer Rachel Kushner introduced the artist onstage.

“It is tempting to project romantic and cowboy notions of earth and sky and purity onto Vija Celmins, of artist as seer and monk,” Kushner said. “And even more romantically, Celmins is unimpressed by our need to fetishize and claim her. She might even heckle me for trying. ” A short film played, produced by LACMA’s Erin Wright, and took viewers inside Celmins’ New York studio.

“Why did I let them in my studio? ” Celmins quipped onstage.

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Then: “It’s a pleasure to be here. You guys are just crazy party people. ” Celmins fled with her family to Germany during the Soviet occupation of Latvia, then immigrated to Indiana. She later moved to L.A. to pursue her MFA at UCLA.

“At one point, Los Angeles had a big influence on me,” Celmins said. “When I had never lived next to the ocean, and I had never seen the land... I wanted to be an abstract painter, but it crept into my work. And so California had a really big influence on me.

”Nicole Kidman introduced Villeneuve, having flown 15 hours from Australia to do so despite never having formally met the “Dune” director. She cheekily referenced“His films explore the great mysteries of our existence: time, memory, identity, destiny, the things we cannot explain, and the possibility that there is something that we do not understand, that we will never understand,” Kidman said.

“They are vast, they are mysterious, they are sometimes terrifying, but they are always profoundly human. And what I admire the most, perhaps, is that you have never allowed the scope of your ambition to overshadow the sensitivity of your humanity and your storytelling. ” Villeneuve recognized Celmins, Kidman and LACMA itself.

He said one of the most powerful shots he has ever seen was of Kidman as Anna in Jonathan Glazer’s “Birth,” consumed by grief and haunted by surreal possibility. And he noted that LACMA’s— particularly the experience of watching people stand in front of a brilliant, colorful light in silence and hope — showed him how to direct “Arrival.

”Anya Taylor-Joy — who stars as Alia Atreides in Denis Villeneuve’s upcoming movie “Dune: Part 3” — poses with Villeneuve at the 15th Annual LACMA Art+Film Gala.

“Museums have always been superfood for me,” Villeneuve said. “Every time I walk into one, I feel like a vampire. I’m sucking the energy from the walls, and one way or the other, it ends up in one of my films.

” He ended his speech with a joke that caused the room to erupt in laughter: “And to express my gratitude, with the blessing of my new friends at Amazon, I will reveal to you tonight… who will be the next James Bond,” Villeneuve said, and the room gasped.

“The actor who will play the next James Bond is — and I will stop right now because Amy Pascal is about to have a heart attack. ”Laura Zornosa is an arts & entertainment reporter at the L.A. Times. She joined the newsroom in June 2020 as an arts & entertainment intern, then became a features reporter.

After stints as the culture fellow at the New York Times and a culture reporter at TIME Magazine, she returned to the L.A. Times. Zornosa has also written for the New York Times Magazine, Rolling Stone and the Chicago Tribune.