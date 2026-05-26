Denim Première Vision Exhibitors Challenge the Conventions of Traditional Denim

At Denim Première Vision in Milan, exhibitors challenged the conventions of traditional denim with innovations focused on expressive design.

in Milan last week, exhibitors challenged the conventions of traditional denim with innovations focused on expressive design. Jeans mimicked the coziness of corduroy, velvet and wool trousers.

Nylon imitated the look of faded blue jeans and fabrics with worn, aged and artisanal were the product of sustainable and efficient technologies. are reserved for premium clients who pay the $13-$14 per yard price tag, the Bangladeshi-based vertically integrated denim producer offers a variety of other market-driven concepts, including black yarn dyed wefts, soft coatings and colorful sprays, which is gaining traction in Europe faster than in the U.S.Sara Hong Robert, Pioneer Denim’s creative director, said clients are “cautiously optimistic” and noted that most are steering away from basics to prioritize their investments in innovative fabrics.

The women’s market is being driven by color, while the men’s market, which typically relies on core fabrics, is becoming more dynamic with interesting constructions, visual slubs, colorful wefts, texture and spray.is having a halo effect on other trends, including garments with bold textures. Karachi, Pakistan-based Chottani Industries said clients such as Inditex and other large European brands are looking for garments with the same visual impact but with a lower cost. Chottani achieves this by layering laser finishing techniques.

Demand for boho embroidery is also growing. A representative for the garment manufacturer said luxury brands are bringing an artisanal look to their collections through hand embroidery. Chottani also translates handmade designs to embroidery machines for lower-priced brands. All-over pigment prints that wash down like traditional denim and overdyed Tencel and U.S. cotton blends are also in demand, the rep noted.

Tonello continues to explore the visual language of denim through unexpected interpretations, surfaces and materials. The Italian machinery company showed Denim Illusion, a concept that combines ozone and laser with its indigo garment dyeing technologyto create denim-like effects on non-denim garments. Alberto Lucchin, Tonello’s marketing and sustainability manager, said a nylon half-zip is especially popular with brands.

Isko by PG, the Turkish mill’s ongoing creative collaboration with Paolo Gnutti, is meeting the market’s demand for cozy textiles with more flocked denim. The F/W 27-28 collection introduces long viscose flocking, which mimics the look and feel of horsehair on denim better than nylon. The collection debuts a circular solution for flocked denim: cotton indigo flocking. The flocking material is derived from indigo-dyed cotton waste from Isko’s spinning machines.

Isko by PG also uses flock to give denim fabrics a wool appearance. Some are enhanced with plaid, Prince of Wales checks and corduroy constructions.goes beyond the surface level to deliver cozy fabrics such as a new wool and Tencel fabric. The group includes two 3×1 fabrics and two 2×1 shirting options—both available in ecru and indigo. 7767Another new ecru fabric is available with multicolor or monochromatic nepping. The collection also offers solutions for trend-driven fashion.

Polyamide applications on black denim are used to enhance the surface with texture, pattern and sheen. A rep noted that the application remains stable even when the denim base is washed. Nylon flocking is applied to black denim for added shine. The mill also continues its use real silver thread and gold-painted silver thread to add sparkle to smooth and distressed surfaces.

Pigment prints remain a strong focus in the collection as well. While the mill showed herringbone denim with a camouflage-print back and a stretch denim with a leopard-print back, the rep said most brands choose to customize their prints. Clients are showing interest in Soko Shadow, Soko Chimica’s new dye technique that gives garments multi-tone depth while eliminating the discharge of hazardous chemicals.

Soko Shadow has dye-resist and migration properties, allowing color to absorb in certain areas and not in others. This produces a naturally faded effect without the need for harmful treatments. Stefano Parrotta, Soko’s technical manager and sales development, said the technology appeals to brands because its “not too fashion” and “not complicated.

” It requires no new machinery , allows brands to apply single or multi-color and is applicable to a variety of fiber blends. WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2026 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.





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