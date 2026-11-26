Portland Trail Blazers forward Deni Avdija is being recognized as a top All-Star candidate by ESPN's Ben Golliver, joining an elite group of players averAging over 24 points, 6 rebounds,and 6 assists per game while shooting career-best percentages.

Avdija Emerges as Elite All-Star Candidate

Statistical Dominance and Shooting Efficiency

ESPN senior NBA writer Ben Golliver has officially selected Deni Avdija of the Portland Trail Blazers as a top prospect for the upcoming All-Star roster,marking a significant validation of the Israeli forward's remarkable ascent in the professional basketball world. After securing his first career All-Star selection during the previous season,Avdija is positioning himself for a second consecutive appearance with statistics that spot him among the game's most dominant forces. He is currently averaging twenty-four point three points,six point two rebounds, and six point one assists per game. This impressive triple-double threat level is shared by only five other players in the entire league,namely Luka Doncic, Jayson Tatum, Nikola Jokic, Franz Wagner, and Cooper Flagg, all of whom Golliver as well included on his list of twenty-four most deserving candidates. The consensus among analysts suggests that Avdija has transitioned from a promising young talent to a bona fide superstar whose consistent high-level performance makes him a safe bet for continued recognition on the prestigious stage.

A critical component of Avdija's case for All-Star status is his unprecedented efficiency, particularly from beyond the arc. Now in his seventh season of NBA play, the forward is shooting fifty-one point nine percent from the field and an elite forty-one point five percent from three-point range. If he can maintain these figures through the conclusion of the campaign, both percentages would stand as career highs,underscoring a significant evolution in his skill set. Golliver highlighted that Avdijas game is characterized by a lack of subtlety, relying on an onslaught of aggressive dribble drives to punish opposing defenses. He has successfully complemented this typically physical and brass-knuckle approach with the best outside shooting season of his career. This dual threat capability forces defenses to make difficult choices, as opponents must respect his drive to the basket while simultaneously guarding against his improved perimeter accuracy. The Trail Blazers, with the exception of the Memphis Grizzlies, have emerged as the leagues biggest overachievers to date, largely fueled by this offensive explosion centered around Avdija.

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Team Heirarchy and Recent Performance

Despite the Portland Trail Blazers increasing their star power and expanding their range of offensive options this season, local and national analysts agree that the organizational hierarchy remains clear. The Rip City Project, a prominent Portland-focused basketball publication, emphasized that this is still Deni Avdija's crew, with his expanded role serving as the cornerstone of the franchises offensive improvement. his performance against the Philadelphia 76ers on Monday night exemplified his centrality to the squad; he recorded thirty-one points and seven assists in a decisive one hundred twenty-eight to one hundred eleven road victory. This recent success highlights his ability to influence the game in multiple ways and capitalize on his physical advantages within a supporting cast designed to maximize his impact. Sportsbooks have taken notice of this form, setting his point total at twenty-two point five and his assists total at five point five for upcoming matchups against the San Antonio Spurs. Historical data indicates he averages around nineteen point one points and four point three assists in his career against San Antonio, though his recent form suggests he is poised to exceEd these marks.

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Competitive Field and West Conference Dynamics

The race for the Western Conference All-Star spots has become increasingly competitive and complicated by a wave of injuries to high-profile players. The field for the final two spots was thinned out by absences involving key talents such as Anthony Edwards, Lakers guard Austin Reaves, Spurs guard Dylan Harper, and Thunder players Jalen Williams and Chet Holmgren. Among those affected, Reaves is viewed as best positioned for a speedy return to claim a roster spot. In the interim, Kevin Durant of the Houston Rockets has narrowly edged out strong contenders including Minnesota's Rudy Gobert, Portlands Damian Lillard, and Phoenix's Devin Booker for the remaining positions. While Lillard received mention in discussions,he would not currently crack the roster according to Golliver's projections. The inclusion of Avdija in the broader conversation reflects a shifting landscape where young superstars are stepping up to fill the voids left by injured veterans, solidifying his spot among the elite regardless of the final voting results.