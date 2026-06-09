Dengue Is No Longer Just A Travel Risk, Google’s Mosquito Plan

This is not science fiction or some perverse prank.

A Silicon Valley tech giant is seeking federal approval to release up to 64 million sterilized male mosquitoes in California and Florida over the next two years.

Since 2013, the flying pests, which are native to Africa, have infiltrated nearly half of California's counties, according to theMore than 18 million Californians live in an area where conditions may be suitable for its transmission, according to a study published last week in"Under moderate scenarios of climate warming and urban expansion, an additional 4.1 million residents may be at risk by mid-century," said lead author Lisa Couper, a postdoc in Environmental Health Sciences at the University of California, Berkeley. It is seeking approval from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency for a project called Debug, according to a notice in the Federal Register.

Think of it as an attempt to fight fire with fire. The female mosquitoes they've mated with will lay eggs that won't hatch — effectively reducing numbers of the disease-carrying mosquitoes over time. Vector control districts for Los Angeles, Orange and San Bernardino counties have sterilized male mosquitoes in other ways and released them in recent years with promising results, theBut scaling these operations is costly.

And business owners signaled last year that they were unwilling to pay more to expand them. The company has applied for a permit to carry out the releases in California and Florida. The EPA is seeking public comments before granting approval.

While the process that it is testing to isolate male mosquitoes is a manual and time-consuming one, Google says it's “developing new technologies that combine sensors, algorithms and novel engineering to take advantage of unique aspects of mosquito biology to quickly and accurately sort males from females. ” Scientists and engineers at the company are also reportedly creating sensors, traps and software to guide the areas that need to be treated or re-treated.and nuisance control we need and at the lowest price," Susanne Kluh, general manager of the Greater L.A.

County Vector Control District, said. Get more information on bacterial skin infections, which bacteria cause food poisoning, sexually transmitted bacteria, and more. Explore the most common bacterial infections.





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