Denero Richards shares her ordeal after a van crash in Thailand left her paralyzed. This article details her medical battles, legal hurdles, and the distressing treatment she faced while stranded.

Denero Richards, a 42-year-old British tourist, remains stranded in Thailand with severe mobility issues after a devastating party van crash that occurred on her 42nd birthday. The collision resulted in a fractured knee and significant bleeding in her lower spine, injuries that have left her completely dependent on a wheelchair, crutches, and a leg brace for daily movement. Doctors have determined that her recovery will require approximately three months of intensive physiotherapy, a timeline that has kept her thousands of miles from home.

Richards arrived in Thailand on October 21 to celebrate a solo holiday, with initial plans to visit spa centers and explore popular destinations including the Phi Phi Islands and Chiang Mai. These aspirations were abruptly shattered just 24 hours after her arrival when she was traveling back from a restaurant in a party van. The vehicle crashed violently, throwing Richards into the air and leaving her unable to feel her legs upon regaining consciousness.

Also read Kyle Richards Becomes Grandma as Daughter Farrah Welcomes Baby Boy

Paramedics and police responded to the chaotic scene, but Richards faced immediate difficulties at the first medical facility she reached. She alleges that hospital staff abruptly halted her treatment when she could not immediately produce her passport and insurance details. The staff reportedly became angry and ordered a porter to remove her from the building on a gurney, leaving her outside the facility in a state of shock and distress.

The experience of being ejected from the hospital compounded her physical pain and mental trauma. Richards described the treatment as dehumanizing, noting that she was treated like a criminal rather than a seriously injured victim. The staff contacted the Thai police after removing her, which added to the chaotic and terrifying situation she found herself in while suffering from acute pain and paralysis.

Advertisement

After visiting several other medical centers, Richards finally received a comprehensive diagnosis at a fourth hospital. Doctors confirmed the fractured knee and identified the bleeding in her lower spine, advising her that she was medically unfit to fly and required extensive rehabilitation. The injuries have left her unable to carry out everyday activities independently, often requiring four staff members to assist her in moving into a chair.

Beyond her physical rehabilitation, Richards is navigating a complex legal battle with the Thai driver involved in the collision. She claims the driver admitted responsibility for the crash but repeatedly failed to attend meetings intended to negotiate compensation. On one occasion, Richards spent an entire day at a police station waiting for the driver, who never appeared, leaving her to sit in considerable pain for hours despite medical advice against prolonged sitting.

The ordeal has taken a significant toll on Richards, who is autistic and has ADHD. She stated that the language barrier, unfamiliar surroundings, and lack of support made the experience particularly overwhelming. She described feeling vulnerable and misunderstood, questioning whether her race influenced the dismissive attitude she encountered from authorities and medical staff throughout the process.

Richards has launched a fundraising campaign to secure legal aid and funds for her eventual repatriation to the UK. She has contacted the British Embassy for assistance and claims that several lawyers she approached either failed to respond or declined to take her case. When she did find legal interest, the costs were prohibitive, with one lawyer quoting £250 an hour and another requesting £3,800 just to take the matter to court, excluding additional fees.

Advertisement

Her travel insurer has confirmed they will cover her flight home once she is medically fit to travel. However, Richards is determined to make progress with the legal situation regarding compensation for her injuries before leaving Thailand. She hopes to establish what damages she may be entitled to for the months of incapacitation and ongoing medical needs caused by the accident.

The Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office confirmed they are supporting a British national injured in Thailand and are in contact with local authorities. Richards continues to seek justice and a clear path back to Britain, hoping her story highlights the systemic challenges faced by tourists, particularly those from minority backgrounds, in foreign legal and medical systems.