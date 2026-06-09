Denby Pottery Company Closes After 217 Years, Making Existing Pieces Potential Collectibles

Denby Pottery, a historic British ceramics maker, has shut down after more than two centuries due to rising costs. Ranges like Tigo ware, Arabesque, and collectible animal figures may rise in value. Condition is critical for valuation, and modern ranges still offer lasting appeal.

Denby Pottery Company, a renowned British ceramics manufacturer, has ceased operations after 217 years, with its final pieces fired last Thursday and the company now in administration.

The Derbyshire-based potter, founded in 1809 by William Bourne in the village of Denby, was celebrated for its high-quality stoneware, known for durability and often passed down through generations. The closure is attributed to soaring energy bills and tax hikes. According to Cathy Sweet, owner of Denby dealer Tableware for Life, while most everyday Denby pieces remain modestly valued, certain rarities-particularly from iconic design ranges-could appreciate in value as collectors recognize the loss of this historic pottery firm.

She highlights that decorative items kept in good condition, such as those on mantlepieces or stored in attics, may become sought-after treasures. Among the most coveted are pieces from the 'Tigo ware' range designed by Tibor Reich in the 1950s; a plate from this series was valued at £700 on Antiques Roadshow, and a 1956 Florence vase sold for £1,200 in 2012.

Later ranges like Gypsy and Troubadour (1971-1984) can exceed £100, while the Arabesque range (originally Samarkand, 1963-1984) sees a platter priced around £67.60 and a lidded vegetable dish at £60.80. The Ode range (1967-1978), designed by Kenneth Clark, includes items such as a casserole dish for £54.

Collectible animal figurines from the 1930s-including rabbits, dogs, lambs in various colors-also command good prices; a pale blue 'Marmaduke' rabbit recently sold for £156.69 on eBay, and a green glazed rabbit decanter reached £230 at auction. Condition is paramount: even minor cracks or dishwasher wear can drastically reduce value, as Denby's durable glazing is a key feature. Despite the closure, current ranges like Halo, with its unique speckled glaze, offer timeless appeal and may be smart purchases.

The emotional and historical significance of Denby pottery underscores the tragedy of its end, encouraging enthusiasts to celebrate British pottery by using and preserving these pieces rather than hiding them away





DailyMail / 🏆 86. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Denby Pottery Ceramics Collectibles Tibo Reich Antiques Roadshow Stoneware Kirkby Administrators Energy Bills Tax Hikes Vintage Pottery British Manufacturing Valuable Antiques Pottery Closure

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

11 HomeGoods Decor Finds That Look Like Pottery Barn for Less — Best Life11 HomeGoods Decor Finds That Look Like Pottery Barn for Less

Read more »

Denby pottery brand fires its last pieces in the kiln after 217 years of productionHistoric pottery brand Denby has fired its last pieces in the kiln as 217 years of production came to an end. Founded in 1809, Denby had been producing ceramics from Derbyshire clay but was plunged into administration in March after struggles against the cost of energy and labour. Despite reported interest in buying the brand, a video on Thursday showed some of the final products being wheeled to the kiln.

Read more »

LoveShackFancy X Pottery Barn Teen Just Dropped New Dorm Decor & Some Items Are 40% OffSave up to 40% on new dorm decor and bedding from the Pottery Barn Teen x LoveShackFancy collab.

Read more »

Burleigh Pottery Acquired by New InvestorBurleigh Pottery, a British ceramics house, has been acquired by a new investor who plans to protect its unique craftsmanship and character while shaping its future as a distinctive British design and ceramics house.

Read more »