Denali rangers trying to reach four fallen climbers

Rangers got a report that the four climbers, part of a seven-member team, fell in the vicinity of Denali Pass at an elevation of about 18,200 feet.

Mountaineering rangers at Denali National Park and Preserve are trying to reach four climbers who fell Wednesday on North America's Highest peak. Rangers got a report that the four climbers, part of a seven-member team, fell in the vicinity of Denali Pass at an elevation of about 18,200 feet, according to a news release from the park.

Three members of the climbing team returned to High Camp at 17,000 feet after checking on their fallen climbing partners, the park said. Rangers were unable to evacuate the four climbers, due to bad weather. Weather conditions on the mountain were improving Thursday, and Park Service officials said that would likely enable a helicopter to respond. The news release said the Park Service is focused on rescue operations and notification of family members.

Park officials said more information would be released later. Prior to news of the four fallen climbers, two others were evacuated from Denali at around 11 p.m. Wednesday. Park Service officials didn’t respond to questions about that incident.





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