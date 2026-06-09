Dems Troll Trump With National Best Friends Day Throwback

Democrats’ viral X post put the president’s past association with Jeffrey Epstein back in the spotlight.

Democrats celebrated National Best Friends Day with a pointed jab at President Donald Trump. In a brutal post on June 8 on the official Democrats’ X account, Dems tweeted a well-known photo of Trump standing next to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

The photo was shared in response to a tweet by @PopBase reading, “Today is National Best Friends Day. ” The post, which garnered more than 1.5 million views in just a few hours, elicited reactions from both ends of the political spectrum. Onewrote, “America’s favorite power couple,” alongside an image of the two convicted men hugging on a $250 bill, mocking the president’s push for a commemorative $250 bill bearing his likeness for the nation’s 250th anniversary.

Anotherposted, “Stop pretending this is a partisan issue‚” alongside a photo of Epstein and former President Bill Clinton shaking hands. The post serves as a dig over Trump’s past association with Epstein and longstanding allegations of sexual misconduct against the president. The Epstein Files Transparency Act was signed into law on November 19, 2025, initiating the release of over 3.5 million pages of documents.





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