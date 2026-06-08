Dems Threaten to Block Surveillance Law Unless New Spy Chief Drops Out

The issue is way bigger than Bill Pulte.

Bill Pulte, then-nominee for Director of the Federal Housing Finance Agency testifies at a hearing of the Senate Banking Committee on February 27, 2025 at the Dirksen Senate Building in Washington, DC.

Rep. Hakeem Jeffries, the Democratic minority leader in the House, signaled on Monday that Democrats would not vote to reauthorize Section 702 of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act if Bill Pulte is allowed to serve as acting Director of National Intelligence.

But some Democrats are worried that getting rid of Pulte doesn’t fix the major problems with FISA, a controversial spying law that can be used against Americans, which will expire later this week if it’s not reauthorized by Congress.

“There were already challenges when it came to extending foreign surveillance authority, given the refusal by the Trump administration to put in place the kind of common sense reforms that would be designed to both promote our national security interests on the one hand, and on the other protect the privacy and civil liberties of the American people,” Jeffries said at a press conference “The negotiations, prior to Trump’s announcement, with respect to Bill Pulte, were already in a very sensitive place. And then Donald Trump, as he often does, tosses a hand grenade into those sensitive negotiations by elevating Bill Pulte as Director of National Intelligence,” said Jeffries.

Pulte was named by President Trump to follow Tulsi Gabbard, who announced she was stepping down from the role later this month, citing her husband’s cancer diagnosis and treatment. Pulte has no experience in national security or the intelligence community and has been serving as the head of the Federal Housing Finance Agency during Trump’s second term.

Pulte infamously recommended that the Department of Justice open investigations into New York Attorney General Letitia James, Federal Reserve board member Lisa Cook, and Democratic politicians, alleging some form of mortgage fraud. The move was transparently a way to weaponize laws against critics of President Trump, and most people assume that’s the reason Pulte is being installed as the acting Director of National Intelligence.and said the long list of ways that he may be utilized to help Trump is “extraordinarily frightening.

” Warner imagined a scenario in which Pulte might lie and say there was a threat to election integrity by a foreign power, prompting Trump to deploy ICE to polling stations and federalize the midterm elections. Even if the Democrats are successful in withholding their vote to reauthorize FISA, in exchange for getting rid of Pulte, that wouldn’t fix the central problem with FISA: warrantless surveillance.

Supporters insist that Section 702 of FISA just gives agencies like the CIA and NSA the tools they need to keep America safe. But critics have long pointed out that safeguards in the law are so and cynically exploited that there’s nothing stopping bulk collection of Americans’ communications.

“Bill Pulte’s appointment as acting Director of National Intelligence is a symptom of the larger problem: Warrantless FISA surveillance depends on a handful of government officials to choose not to misuse the most powerful spying apparatus the world has ever seen,” said Wyden. “Firing Pulte won’t solve the real problem,” the senator continued. “Americans are demanding real protections written into the law, not promises that the next guy will be trustworthy.

” The deadline for Section 702 to be reauthorized is Friday, June 12, and legislators are negotiating a three-year extension. And Republicans worry that Trump has messed up their ability to get an easy bipartisan deal done.

“I don’t think he thinks about the impact on us and the timing,” Sen. Lisa Murkowski, a Republican from Alaska, told.

“Which is unfortunate because it really has had an impact. Quite honestly, I’m worried about what we’re going to do on FISA. ”The Feds and Law Enforcement Are Worried AI Backlash Could Turn Into ‘Anti-Tech Violent Extremism’ The threat of domestic terrorism could give Trump’s AI-friendly administration a convenient reason to keep tabs on anti-AI movements and data center protests. Researchers Issue Warning About Tech That Could Turn Every Router ‘Into a Potential Means for Surveillance’





Gizmodo / 🏆 556. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Appleby Horse Fair Deploys Live Facial Recognition, Dividing Travellers Over SurveillanceThe 250th Appleby Horse Fair in Cumbria has become the testing ground for live facial recognition technology by police, sparking a major split in the travelling community. While some say it deters troublemakers, others call it a discriminatory overreach that targets their people.

Read more »

Ex-NY Gov. David Paterson rips Hochul, Dems for pushing partisan redistrictingEx-Gov. David Paterson rapped Gov. Kathy Hochul and fellow Democrats for initiating a proposal to change the state constitution in a power grab that will allow them to carve up congressional maps a…

Read more »

Senate Fails to Advance Section 702 Surveillance Renewal Amid Partisan Riftsthe Senate blocked a procedural vote to exteNd the key foreign surveillance tool, Section 702,due to Democratic protests over a nominee and Republican demands for warrant protections.

Read more »

'We allow them to track us': John Curley questions when constant security becomes surveillanceJohn Curley explores the fine line between security and surveillance in light of new technology and government oversight.

Read more »