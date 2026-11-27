Democrats are laying the groundwork to turn President Trump’s final two years in office into a renewed reckoning over the Jan. 6 attack.

Democrats campaigned on bringing down costs for American families — but are already gearing up to relitigate the Jan. 6 Capitol attack after winning back control of Congress.

Democrats are laying the groundwork for renewed scrutiny of President Trump’s role in the melee, his mass pardons of perpetrators and the effort to overturn the 2020 election. The incoming majority is staffing up investigative committees with former Justice Department prosecutors who handled Jan. 6 cases and is preparing to formally commemorate the anniversary for the first time since Democrats last controlled the House in 2022. Supporters of President Trump clash with police at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C.

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, on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021. Democrats are also eyeing legislation to prevent the Trump administration from directing taxpayer money toward defendants pardoned by the president — despite the Justice Department having backed away from plans to establish an “anti-weaponization fund” that could have compensated them.that Democrats want to ensure the historical record of the attack is not rewritten.