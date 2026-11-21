Demonstrators outside Rochester's Keating Federal Building Friday called for an end to the expansion of an ICE detention facility in Batavia while welcoming news that federal officials had withdrawn plans for a detention

Demonstrators hold a press conference outside the Kenneth B. Keating Federal Building in downtown Rochester on Friday, Nov. 20, 2026, to protest the expansion of an ICE detention facility in Batavia.

Rochester, N.Y. — Demonstrators outside Rochester's Keating Federal Building Friday called for an end to the expansion of an ICE detention facility in Batavia while welcoming news that federal officials had withdrawn plans for a detention facility in downtown Rochester. Sens. Chuck Schumer and Kirsten Gillibrand and Rep.

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Joe Morelle announced Friday that U.S. Customs and Border Protection was no longer seeking to build a small detention facility inside the Keating Federal Building. The General Services Administration, which manages the building, notified the federal court that CBP had withdrawn its request for space, according to the lawmakers' joint statement. A court representative said the notification was communicated verbally.

"CBP has an ongoing operational requirement in Rochester," a spokesperson for the agency said. "After evaluation, CBP determined that the proposed GSA-owned space in the Keating Federal Building does not meet our operational requirements. CBP is currently evaluating alternative courses of action to meet our facility operational requirements in the area.

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""The Trump administration's cruel immigration agenda is tearing families apart and treating human beings as little more than numbers in a detention system," said Marcia Glenn, an activist with Indivisible Outreach. "This is what happens when the people of Rochester Stand ROC Solid," Mayor Malik Evans said in a statement. "The Federal Administration did not cancel its plan to install cages in Downtown Rochester because they came to their senses and concluded it was a good idea.

They backed down because we fought back from day one...

" Despite the announcement, dozens of demonstrators gathered outside the building Friday to oppose the ongoing expansion of the Buffalo Service Processing Center, an ICE detention facility in Batavia. The project includes a new 100-bed facility.that the facility was holding nearly 100 more detainees than its 650-bed capacity. Immigration advocates said the growing population raised concerns about overcrowding and conditions inside.

"Expanding the ICE detention facility in Batavia would put even more of our neighbors at risk," Glenn said. "These activists should be thanking our law enforcement for removing dangerous criminals from the United States — NOT vilifying law enforcement," an ICE spokesperson said in response to the demonstrations. "While these people smear ICE, law enforcement is arresting criminals and saving countless American lives.

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" "The Trump Administration is utilizing all lawful options to carry out the largest deportation operation in history, just as President Trump promised," the spokesperson added. "It's a testing ground for authoritarianism," said Carlton Huff, an activist with Metro Justice. "It's the administration seeing how much they can get away with, and we know the others that they'll target.

"A former Penfield Central School District employee who was indicted on sexual assault charges has pleaded guilty to endangering the welfare of a child, according to the Monroe County District Attorney's Office. Henrietta, N.Y. — A tractor-trailer and a delivery van were involved in a crash Friday morning at the intersection of West Henrietta and Calkins roads.

Surveillance video obtained by 13WHAM shows a man rushing toward two women helping an injured dog before he grabbed the animal and ran off. Two men faces charges following a shooting on the city's east side last month, the Rochester Police Department announced Friday.