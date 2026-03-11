Demond Williams Jr. To Start At QB For Washington Against Penn State

Washington coach Jedd Fisch said Demond Williams Jr. will start at quarterback against Penn State if he is fully recovered from a fractured rib. Williams returned from injury to lead a fourth-quarter comeback at Nebraska.

Washington coach Jedd Fisch said Monday that Demond Williams Jr. will start at quarterback against Penn State on Saturday, provided the junior from Chandler, Arizona, has no lingering injury issues.

The decision follows Washington's 17-10 win at Nebraska last weekend. Williams came off the bench in the fourth quarter and led the Huskies to an improbable comeback after the offense had managed just three points through the first three quarters. Williams finished 7 of 13 passing for 99 yards. His biggest play was a 24-yard completion to Chris Lawson on fourth-and-18 with 1 minute 42 seconds remaining.

Also read Two years after breaking both ankles, Cam Wallace got his shot with Penn State — and delivered

Two plays later, Williams connected with Lawson again for a 25-yard touchdown on a catch-and-run. If Demond is feeling good, I do not see why he would not play and start, Fisch said. He took some hits in that game, so we have to make sure that he is good to go and that he feels right. If he feels right, hopefully we can play off the momentum of the fourth quarter.

Advertisement

Demond Williams Jr. Suffers Fractured Rib

Williams had been out since halftime of Washington's 41-24 loss to Iowa on Oct. 9, when he suffered a fractured rib on the Huskies' final drive of the first half. He had thrown for 69 yards and was sacked four times before the injury. Transfer Elijah Brown replaced Williams and threw for 251 yards and three touchdowns.

Brown then went 21 for 27 for 302 yards, three touchdowns and three interceptions in Washington's 38-26 win at Purdue on Oct. 16 while Williams continued to recover. When he was injured, Williams had a 145.7 quarterback rating to begin the year, which ranked 10th in the Big Ten. His absence stretched across multiple games and changed the trajectory of Washington's quarterback situation.

Fisch did not name a starter coming out of Washington's bye week, saying only that both quarterbacks would be available. Brown ended up getting his second straight start, but the UW offense struggled against Nebraska's defense. Brown went 19 for 30 for 136 yards in the first quarters. Fisch put Williams in to provide a spark, and that is just what happened.

Williams Expected to Start Against Penn State

Now the Huskies will see if he can continue to do so. The move means Williams will return to the starting role he held before the fractured rib interrupted his season. Washington will host Penn State on Saturday, hoping the fourth-quarter momentum carries over into the matchup. Williams' return gives the Huskies a dual threat at quarterback, but Fisch made clear the decision depends on how Williams responds physically after taking hits against Nebraska.

Advertisement

Washington's offense showed improvement when Williams entered against Nebraska, and the coaching staff will look for that same energy from the start against Penn State. The Huskies also have Brown available after his recent starts, giving the team depth at the position as it moves deeper into the season. Williams originally won the starting job and posted strong numbers before the injury. His 145.7 rating early in the year placed him among the top quarterbacks in the Big Ten.

Now, with a key home game ahead, Washington is turning back to Williams to lead the offense. The Huskies are set to face Penn State on Saturday at home.