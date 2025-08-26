Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Infinity Castle Shatters Box Office Records in Japan

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Infinity Castle has become the third highest-grossing film in Japan's history, cementing its position as a box office triumph.

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Infinity Castle has achieved phenomenal success, recently surpassing a major box office milestone in Japan . The film, marking the first installment in a new trilogy based on Koyoharu Gotoge's original manga series, reprises the massive Infinity Castle arc and has garnered widespread acclaim since its release.

It quickly became the fourth highest-grossing film in Japan's history and has now claimed the third spot, following reports that suggested it would reach this new landmark. ufotable, the studio behind the film, officially confirmed this achievement through their latest update, revealing a staggering box office total of 28,087,694,600 yen (approximately $196 million USD) in just 38 days. Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Infinity Castle has sold over 19,825,555 tickets in Japan alone, solidifying its position as a massive box office success. This initial installment in a trilogy promises thrilling concluding battles between the surviving Demon Slayers and Muzan Kibutsuji's final demonic forces. While it primarily serves as a setup for the upcoming chapters in the arc, its resounding success in Japan foreshadows a promising future for the entire trilogy. Adding to the anticipation, tickets for the film's North American release are now on sale. Presale numbers have already surpassed $20 million USD, indicating a high probability of similar success in North America, potentially reaching even greater heights with the inclusion of premium and IMAX format ticket prices. Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Infinity Castle is directed by Haruo Sotozaki, produced by ufotable, and boasts a runtime of two hours and 35 minutes. Notable additions to the English dub cast include Chelsea Staub as a new character named Keizo, and Rebecca Wang as Koyuki. The film is poised to captivate audiences worldwide, and its impressive box office performance in Japan serves as a testament to its enduring appeal and the fervent dedication of its fanbase





